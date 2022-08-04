Below-average Gulf of Mexico ‘dead zone’ measured

Nancy Rabalais records data during a cruise aboard the R/V Pelican in the Gulf of Mexico to study hypoxia. Credit: LUMCON



Today, NOAA-supported scientists announced that this year’s “dead zone” of the Gulf of Mexico — an area with little to no oxygen that can kill fish and marine life — is about 3,275 square miles. That’s more than 2 million acres of habitat that may not be available to fish and bottom species — larger than the land area of ​​Rhode Island and Delaware combined.

The average size of the dead zone over five years (also known as the hypoxic zone) is now 4,280 square miles, which is more than twice the management targets. Since registration began in 1985, the largest measured hypoxic zone was 8,776 square miles in 2017.

The measurement was taken during an annual research cruise led by a team of scientists from Louisiana State University and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON) aboard the R/V Pelican in the last week of July. The information collected is an important metric used by the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Watershed Hypoxia Task Force to measure progress toward their five-year average target of 1,900 square miles or less by 2035. The cruise provides a one-time snapshot of the dead zone; the five-year average reflects the dynamic and changing nature of the zone over time.

“Annual measurements allow us to help decision-makers refine strategies to reduce the size of the hypoxic zone in these waters and reduce its damaging effects on our coastal resources and economy,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA’s National Ocean. Service. “While some hypoxia is natural, the magnitude and scale of what we have seen here over the past few decades is unusually large and damaging. Our measurements and analyzes can empower communities to take action to protect their coasts and contribute to the economic sustainability of the region.”

In June, NOAA predicted an average-sized hypoxic zone of 5,364 square miles, based primarily on Mississippi River runoff and nutrient runoff data from the US Geological Survey. The measured size fell within the uncertainty range for the models, which takes into account some of the system’s inherent environmental variability, such as the below-average summer river discharge. This demonstrates the overall accuracy of the models and their ability to be applied as tools for nutrient reduction strategies.

“This summer has been an unusual year for Gulf hypoxia,” said Nancy Rabalais, Ph.D. professor at Louisiana State University and LUMCON, who is the principal investigator. “Discharge from the Mississippi River was below the summer average. The lower flow is unable to support the normal stratification of the water column, allowing dissolved oxygen from the surface water to diffuse more easily to the seafloor. The ecosystem subject to hypoxia was characterized by lower turbidity, lower algal biomass, lower nutrients and higher salinity in the surface water.”

Excess nutrients stimulate algae growth

(Top) Map of the measured hypoxia zone in the Gulf, July 25 – August 1, 2022. The red area indicates 2 mg/L oxygen or lower, the level considered hypoxic, at the bottom of the seafloor. (Bottom) Long-term measured size of the hypoxic zone (green bars) measured during the ship surveys since 1985, including the target set by the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Nutrient Task Force and the 5-year average measured size ( black dotted lines). Credit: LUMCON/LSU/NOAA



Each year, excess nutrients from cities, farms and other sources in high-altitude watersheds drain into the Gulf, stimulating algal growth in the spring and summer. The algae eventually dies, sinks and decomposes. During this process, oxygen-consuming bacteria rot the algae and consume the oxygen. The resulting low oxygen levels near the bottom are insufficient to support most marine life, rendering habitat useless and forcing species to move to other areas to survive.

Exposure to hypoxic water proved change fish dietgrowth rates, reproductionhabitat use and availability of commercially harvested varieties Like it shrimp. This year, scientists from NOAA Fisheries and North Carolina State University began a experimental model to better understand where to find shrimp relative to the hypoxic zone.

Investments in understanding and addressing hypoxia

The Hypoxia Task Force is accelerating progress in reducing excess nutrients in the Mississippi/Atchafalaya River basin by fostering collaboration among federal partners, states, farmers and other stakeholders.

“The dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico is a stark reminder that water quality and land management go hand in hand,” said Assistant Administrator of Water Radhika Fox of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). “At EPA, we recognize this and are investing $60 million through President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill in work states are doing to reduce excess nutrients that feed the dead zone.”

In June, the EPA announced $60 million over the next five years to fund nutrient reduction efforts through the Gulf Hypoxia Program. The funding will significantly expand and enhance the capacity of states to improve water quality in the Gulf and in the Mississippi/Atchafalaya River basin. To support the work of the Hypoxia Task Force, EPA will also deepen its existing partnerships with the farming community, seek new partnerships, and identify and improve examples of producer innovation.

“Hypoxia Task Force states are focused on implementing our state-based and science-driven strategies for nutrient reduction and scaling and accelerating adoption of proven water quality and conservation practices. The addition of new partnerships with both public and private partners in both urban and rural settings will bring significant benefits to water quality in the future,” said Mike Naig, Secretary of Agriculture in Iowa and co-chair of the Hypoxia Task Force. “We know that innovative changes on land lead to positive changes in water, and these investments benefit communities in our states and our neighbors downstream. Mississippi in the coming years, we are grateful to EPA and our other partners for providing the necessary support for these important efforts.”

Provided by NOAA . Headquarters





