Bellingham loves Carragher and Richards’ rendition of ‘Hey Jude’ after Dortmund goal

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards love Jude Bellingham so much that they released ‘Hey Jude’ in tribute to him – and the man himself loved it!

Borussia Dortmund was once again the star of the show for the German side, scoring the equalizing goal in a 1-1 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Getty Bellingham was again the star of the show for Dortmund in the Champions League

CBS Sports Carragher and Richards had the time of their lives in the CBS Sports studios

After a great campaign last year, the 19-year-old is quickly establishing himself as one of the best young players in world football.

The England international, who appears to be a key figure at the 2022 World Cup, has five goals and two assists in 15 appearances this season.

Fortunately, or unlucky for him, he also has a name that fits perfectly into one of the most recognizable songs of all time.

Carragher and Richards were working in the Champions League for CBS Sports when they decided to release The Beatles’ anthem as a tribute to the most exciting star of the Three Lions.

The Liverpool legend gave it his all, while Richards was a little more reserved in his commitment to the karaoke business, something that was not lost on the Dortmund star after seeing the club on social media.

He wrote, “Top @Carra23, @Micah Richards needs a little more,” followed by three smiling emojis.

CBS Sports Carragher sang ‘Hey Jude’ as Richards waved his arms

CBS Sports While Carragher and Richards were clearly enjoying themselves, Henry looked stunned at what he saw

Given the level of Bellingham’s performance at just 19 years old, we could be hearing that rendition much more often in the coming years, not to mention this winter when the midfielder impresses in Qatar.

Let’s make sure Carragher and Richards aren’t near the microphone when England is playing.