Bellingham joins Liverpool and Leeds starlets on 2022 Golden Boy shortlist

Jude Bellingham leads a 20-man shortlist for the prestigious 2022 European Golden Boy award, which also features Liverpool and Leeds star stars.

Bellingham has been in excellent form throughout the calendar year and has been recognized for his performances in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League for club side Borussia Dortmund.

Getty England international Jude Bellingham is one of the favorites to receive the award

He has been linked with a departure from Dortmund next summer, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid all attempting to beat the 19-year-old midfielder.

However, the England international faces stiff competition for the Golden Boy award, with Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala nominated, as well as Barcelona trio Ansu Fati, Gavi and last year’s winner Pedri also in the mix.

Also included in the award are Leeds United’s Italian forward Wilfried Gnonto, who moved from FC Zurich to Elland Road this summer, and Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho.

Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol has been recognized for his performances with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, as well as exciting Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes.

The award is chosen by a panel of football journalists to determine the best young European talent over the course of a calendar year, requiring all nominees to be under 21 and play at the top of a European nation.

Fans may also vote in the process by choosing their favorite player on Tuttosport.com prior to the announcement on October 21.

Getty Fabio Carvalho is in the mix after joining Liverpool from Fulham this summer

Getty Images – Getty Ansu Fati has shown good form for Barcelona this year

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol is up for the prize and becomes Chelsea’s target

Previous winners were Erling Haaland [2020]Kylian Mbappe [2017]Anthony Martial [2015] and Raheem Sterling [2014]. The very first winner of the award was former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart in 2003.

The Golden Boy award has been dominated by forwards over the years, but Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt broke the trend when he became the first defender to claim the accolade in 2018.

France and Spain lead the way as the countries with the most winners, with three, while Manchester United is the most successful club with also three winners of the award.

Haaland took the Golden Boy award when he played for Borussia Dortmund in 2020

Golden Boy 2022 Nominees:

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Antonio Silva (Benfica)

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Fabio Miretti (Juventus)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Nico (Valencia on loan from Barcelona)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain)

Pedro (Barcelona)

Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Benjamin Sesko (RB Salzburg)

Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)

Destiny Udogie (Udinese)

Nicola Zalewski (Roma)

