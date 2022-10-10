Bellingham hosts hilarious FIFA 23 reveal show with live band and Dortmund teammates

FIFA reveals keep getting better and better and Jude Bellingham has taken things to a whole new level with his own release show.

The Borussia Dortmund and England superstar stepped behind a curtain in smart clothes with his own band as invited teammates as guests before revealing their ratings.

Borussia Dortmund Bellingham walked away as a professional presenter

Borussia Dortmund And even had his own band

Giant couldn’t believe what he saw

The players who took part, including Marco Reus and Nico Schlotterbeck who couldn’t stop laughing, then had to take a quiz before getting their copy of the game.

Bellingham, 19, is in shape to take FIFA very seriously, having previously complained about his traits and made reviews.

Now things are even bigger, though, with the former Birmingham man furnishing a room in Signal Iduna Park and a couch and a band at the ready like Jonathan Ross or Jimmy Fallon.

But first he had to see his own rating of 84 and said, “Not bad, there’s a lot worse we’re going to see.”

His guests then emerged from behind a curtain with a musical backdrop, Reus barely controlling himself after seeing the lineup next to Niklas Sule.

Karim Adeyemi and Schlotterbeck also came through separately, as did former Liverpool man Emre Can, dressed in his full kit.

Borussia Dortmund Bellingham was delighted to see that Can had used all the gear

Schlotterbeck and Adeyemi loved it

“Thank you for your full kit, it shows dedication,” Bellingham said.

“Of course I’m always ready to play,” Can replied.

Reus then managed to give his opinion, saying, “Honestly, it looks great, it really does.”

To which Bellingham replied, “I really appreciate it bro, I’m trying so hard to be the host here.”

Giant couldn’t stop cracking

Then came the ratings with Bayern Munich’s summer signing Sule receiving 85 in total, and Bellingham was a little surprised.

“That’s a nice card bro, a little too high though Nicky?” he asked.

“Yeah a little too high,” Sule answered honestly.

Bellingham was even more surprised by fellow summer defense recruit Scholtterbeck, who took home 82 overall and stunned his England teammate.

“82?” said Bellingham, bewildered. “Who do you know at EA?”

Borussia Dortmund Schlotterbeck did pretty well

Borussia Dortmund And Reus was a pro at guessing the covers

The BVB players then realized their boxes were empty, before the host revealed that they had to answer some questions before they could win their personalized suitcase.

Reus crushed it, however, and easily guessed his 2017 edition, as well as David Beckham’s 1998.

Bellingham is closely linked with a Bundesliga exit next summer, with players like Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid lining up for his signature.

Dortmund fans will be desperate for him to stay, not only because of his footballing prowess, but also because of his presentation skills, after he made a FIFA unveiling last season, with a hilarious response with Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian was happy with his overall card of 88, but after being told that Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe had been given 91, he said ‘no comment’ and stormed off.