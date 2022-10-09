Bellingham gives Bayern Munich star bruised skull with kick to face but escapes red card

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies suffered a ‘cranial bruise’ after being kicked in the face by England ace Jude Bellingham.

The fullback was forced out during halftime of Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday after Bellingham’s shoe hit his face as the two went for a bouncing ball.

Twitter @Sportsnet Both players fought a bouncing ball

Twitter @Sportsnet Bellingham went in with his right foot, but Davies went in with his head

Twitter @Sportsnet Bellingham’s right foot connected to Davies’ face

Twitter @Sportsnet After treatment, Davies was replaced and later taken to hospital

To be fair to Bellingham, it was completely coincidental, as he didn’t see Davies coming in from behind to try to head the ball away, but that didn’t satisfy furious Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Davies left the field and went straight to hospital after the nasty incident, and the German champions announced his diagnosis on Sunday, saying the Canada international is “feeling good in the conditions” even though he was out training with his team-mates.

About the incident, Bellingham said after the game: “It was not intentional. I didn’t want to hurt him and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Bellingham also managed to dodge a yellow card, which had already been booked earlier in the match, something Nagelsmann was furious about.

The Bayern manager was quoted by picture: “We had a training four months ago. Then they told us a kick in the face would be red.

“He punches him full in the face. The rules are clear there… that’s not surprising with the kick in the face!”

Alphonso Davies had to leave the field injured after being kicked in the face by Jude Bellingham. The #CANMNT star is reportedly on his way to hospital to check for a suspected concussion.

Getty It was a frustrating match for Nagelsmann for more than one reason

The legend of Germany and Bayern also wondered why Bellingham stayed on the pitch, although he agreed that was not the English man’s intention.

“Even though he can’t see Davies, the leg is way too high and has no place there.

“That is a yellow card and therefore a red card for Bellingham.”

It was an enraged Klassiker for Bayern, who let a 2-0 lead slip away in the Westfalenstadion.

Goals from Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sané gave the champions a two-goal lead, but Youssoufa Moukoko’s strike and Anthony Modeste’s stoppage time meant both sides would share the spoils.

The game also saw Bayern striker Kingsley Coman sent off for two yellow card violations.