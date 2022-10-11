Bellingham emulates Haaland and Mbappe as he scores in Champions League yet again

Jude Bellingham joined Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe when he scored another goal in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old is following in the footsteps of Haaland, who now flies to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, becoming the third teenage player to score in four consecutive Champions League appearances.

Getty Bellingham joins Haaland and Mbappe in the exclusive club as he scored in Borussia Dortmund’s draw against Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund faced Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, as the German side looked to cement their place in the top two of their group.

The spoils were eventually shared at the Westfalenstadion, with England international Bellingham’s first-half goal overturning the LaLiga side’s opener, which was scored by Tanguy Nianzou.

The youngster started the move by passing it to Thomas Meunier before receiving the ball again and bundling it across the line.

Bellingham has scored in all of Dortmund’s Champions League games so far this season, first against Copenhagen, then Manchester City and then in both games against Sevilla.

PSG star Mbappe – who broke another record on Tuesday night – scored his four for his former club Monaco in 2017 – all in knockout matches against Man City and Dortmund.

prickly Klopp hits back at Hamann comments on talkSPORT that Liverpool ‘lack a spark’

from Ex-Man United star Carrick turns down Middlesbrough job after talks

DREAM Mbappe wants to leave PSG and describe Liverpool as ‘only viable transfer option’

angry Man City and Copenhagen suffer VAR chaos as Rodri denied ‘goal of the season contender’

TALENT Almiron now ‘unplayable’ after Grealish joke and teammate greets ‘world class’ Bruno

coach Roy Keane sends clear response to conversation that links him to West Brom manager’s job

NOT KEANE John Terry tells Laura Woods how he feels about Roy Keane refusing selfie

CONFLICT Man United’s £37million signing Diallo forced to play for Sunderland U21 side in loss







Getty Bellingham lights up the Champions League this season

Bellingham’s former Dortmund team-mate Haaland then went one step further, scoring five goals in a row when he played for RB Salzburg in 2019.

Dortmund are now three points behind group leader Man City, who are seven points after their draw with FC Copenhagen.