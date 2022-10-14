Bellew says Joshua vs Wilder is the fight he wants to see more than Fury vs Usyk

Tony Bellew has become the latest person to enter a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, which seems to be gaining momentum.

On Saturday night, Wilder returns to the ring for the first time since he was knocked out a year ago in his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury, as he takes on Robert Helenius.

Wilder and Helenius will clash at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center

‘The Bronze Bomber’ hasn’t even dealt a blow since he made his comeback and there is already talk of who he will fight next and a name that keeps popping up is Joshua.

The pair nearly clashed for the undisputed heavyweight crown in 2018 when Wilder was the WBC champion and Joshua the WBA, WBO and IBF titles, but it never came to fruition.

Despite the fact that both men are now losing and losing their belts, former world cruiserweight champion Bellew thinks it would still make for a more entertaining showdown than an uncontested fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury recently mentioned the possibility of a fourth fight with Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk’s team also claimed they would be interested in a showdown with the powerful American. Bellew said in a column for DAZN.

“There is also talk of Wilder taking on Andy Ruiz next year, but the fight I want to see is Wilder against Anthony Joshua.

“I still think this is the best match that can be made in heavyweight from an entertainment perspective.

Joshua and Wilder could have fought for all the marbles in 2018, but Bellew still thinks it’s the biggest fight in the heavyweight division today

THIN Deontay Wilder comes in drastically lighter for first fight since Tyson Fury trilogy

Joke John Fury was doing sit-ups at 5:30 am…then he was interrupted by a naked Tyson

LAUGHING ‘This is surreal’ – Floyd Mayweather and Deji burst out laughing during the first face-off

FATHER ‘They wanted me to be complicit in my son’s murder’ – Chris Eubank Sr lashes out

KO Images resurface of ‘biggest knockout in women’s boxing history’ by Ann Wolfe

debate ‘Listen, honey’ – Jordan grills Warren on Fury vs Chisora ​​3







“Fury and Usyk may have all the belts and a possible match between the two would generate incredible interest because of the titles and prestige on the line, but for an all-out battle it just doesn’t do it for me the way Joshua vs Wilders does.

“These are two fighters who have proven they are strong, they both take risks and there is also plenty of history between the pair. It is set to become a classic.”

It seems speculation surrounding Wilder vs Joshua is more than just that, as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ manager Shelly Finkel recently told FightHype that he was open to negotiating the fight after his clash with Helenius.

“The time will come after this fight, if he’s sincere that Joshua wants it, we’ll make it,” Finkel said.