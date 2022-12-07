Bellevue Hill tradies fight on Old South Head Road in the eastern suburbs of Sydney revived by the head of the site

[noscript_1]

The head of a construction site relived the harrowing moment in which he saw two tradies fight on a precarious roof before one fell headlong to the ground.

A shirtless 44-year-old man was caught on video falling backwards nearly 5 meters from the ceiling while apparently trying to get away from a worker wearing a high-visibility shirt.

“It was very bad,” said John, the site supervisor at an unrelated construction site nearby. ‘There was blood coming out of his mouth and he was unconscious.

“He regained consciousness after a while, but he was disoriented and didn’t know where he was or what had happened.” He didn’t know why he had fallen.

It was horrible to watch.

A 44-year-old man fell from the roof of a house and was rushed to hospital with torso and shoulder injuries in stable condition.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at a house in Sydney’s upmarket eastern suburbs on the posh Old South Head Road, near the junction where beachside Bondi meets the Rose Bay and Bellevue Hill mansions.

The fight broke out around noon on the first day of renovation work on the midcentury house’s roof, just hours after the three tradies began removing the shingles.

But a furious fight broke out between co-workers, drawing the attention of nearby neighbors and construction workers on the busy street.

“I heard screaming and a commotion so I went outside to see what was going on,” the head of the nearby construction site told Daily Mail Australia.

The site supervisor at a nearby unconnected construction site (pictured left) heard shouting among workers and arrived to see a worker throw himself from the roof (right)

‘At first I thought it was my workers yelling, but they pointed to the site next door.

“I couldn’t understand why they were yelling, but it went on for two or three minutes, so I turned around to see what was going on.

Just as I turned the corner, I saw the guy fall backwards off the roof.

He added: ‘I didn’t see any hits when I got there.

“It looked like he tried to get away from the other guy when I saw him, and he just took the wrong step and then fell off.”

Paramedics recovered the man’s body from the driveway next to the home and stretchered him into an ambulance where he was rushed to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to his chest and shoulder.

Two men aged 45 and 41 were arrested by police in the aftermath of the incident and taken to Waverley Police Station for questioning but have since been released pending further investigation.

Two men were arrested after police were called following reports of an assault.

Paramedics and several police officers rushed to the scene.

The job site was left abandoned Thursday with all work halted on the site and a large hole in the roof where shingles had been removed before the incident occurred.

“I think WorkCover will have closed the site pending an investigation,” John added.

The house on the 400m2 plot was being renovated after being in the hands of a family for more than 30 years. It last sold in 1991 for $66,500 but is worth millions today.

A van, believed to belong to the injured man, is still parked in the natural strip next to the work site.

The owners did not respond to calls from Daily Mail Australia about the incident.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the construction company involved and SafeWork NSW for comment.