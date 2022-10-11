Bellevue Hill, Sydney dog attack: Groodle left with 'horrific' injuries after attack by a malinois

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A small dog has undergone $13,000 surgery and its 15-year-old owner has been left ‘traumatised’ after a vicious, unprovoked dog attack.

The teenage girl was walking her little groodle, a golden retriever poodle cross, down a flight of stairs in Bellevue Hill, a harborside suburb in Sydney’s east, on Monday night when they were brutally attacked.

Local vet Dee Bee said they were walking past a large black Malinois, a Belgian shepherd and its owner when the dog lashed out and bit the girl’s much smaller pet.

“The owner fled the scene, leaving a 15-year-old girl alone with her bleeding dog,” Ms Bee wrote on a local dog walking site.

A 15-year-old girl has been left ‘traumatised’ after her little grotto was attacked by a large dog on a walk and the owner fled, leaving her to look after the “wetting” puppy (pictured, the toad’s injuries)

The offending dog was a large black Malinois (example above) and is known in the area to attack other pups

She said the little puppy was left with ‘horrendous’ injuries from the attack and was being treated in intensive care.

“His wound has to be irrigated every other day to make sure there is no infection and he is very sore and sad. The vet bill has now exceeded $13k,’ she said.

Worse, regular dog walkers on the site said the man and his dog are repeat offenders, with several violent attacks allegedly carried out by them.

“Several people have messaged me with their own stories about how aggressive this dog is and past attacks,” Bee said.

The local council (above) responded to Mrs Bee’s post and said it would take steps to prevent the vicious dog from attacking again

‘Please keep an eye out if you are around Bellevue Hill and make sure you stay well away from this dog.’

Bee said local police were informed of the incident and believed they knew who the aggressive dog belonged to due to previous incidents.

The local council, Woollahra, responded to Ms Bee’s post and said it would take steps to prevent future attacks.

“We would like to thank local dog lovers who raised the issue, particularly residents and witnesses who provided information,” it read under Ms Bee’s post.

“After investigation we have confirmed the details of the incident and will take the strongest action available to the Council.

The little groodle was treated in intensive care for his injuries (above) and racked up $13,000 in vet bills

“Rest assured on this matter and all dog attacks are taken very seriously.”

However, other commentators were not impressed and said the council should have acted sooner.

‘Great! We look forward to hearing an actual outcome as currently the dog is still being walked daily and the owner has no control so terrified neighbors have to cross the dog!’, one angry local replied to the council.

“He must pay the vet costs, a fine, and the dog must be muzzled or preferably taken from him. It’s horrible what happened, it would have been terrifying to witness,’ wrote another.

‘Omg, this kind of thing is traumatic to imagine the poor frog and girl. Bit annoying, the police are aware of this person and the dog is free to keep attacking,’ said another.