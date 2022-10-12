Bellevue Hill slams Woollahra council for repeated dog attacks

Residents of Australia’s most expensive suburb are up in arms after a teenage girl desperately tried to save her beloved groodle from the jaws of a notoriously aggressive dog.

Outraged locals in Bellevue Hill in Sydney’s east have rallied around the 15-year-old girl who was left to care for her injured dog after it was attacked by a large black Malinois that looks like a German Shepherd on September 19.

The young lady was taking her puppy for a night walk down the stairs that connect Victoria Rd and Rupertswood Ave when the large dog turned and bit her in a cave without provocation.

Groodle, a golden retriever and poodle cross, was left with $13,000 worth of damage after an unprovoked dog attack on September 19 (pictured, Groodle recovering)

The beloved puppy was left ‘bleeding’ after the owner and their aggressive dog fled the scene (pictured, frog two weeks after the attack)

The owner of the large dog then fled the scene, leaving the ‘traumatised’ teenager alone with her pet as it ‘bleed out’.

Local dog walker Dee Bee shared the disturbing story to find out more information about the dog and its owner.

She said she has since received numerous messages from previous victims of the angry dog ​​and urged Woollahra local council to take action.

“I have found that this dog has attacked several local dogs,” Ms Bee told Daily Mail Australia.

“Yet the council did nothing because the other dogs were outside on the street, which is technically illegal, but so is having a dog on a leash that is not under the control of a competent owner.”

The aggressive dog, a black shepherd malinois (example above), is known in the neighborhood to be a repeat offender

The young girl was walking her groodle on the steps connecting Victoria Rd and Rupertswood Ave in Bellevue Hill (above) when her dog was attacked

Ms Bee said it was a long road to recovery for the stricken pup with its vet bills already over $13,000.

“On Monday it will be a month since the attack and he is still on painkillers and antibiotics,” she said.

“It was so bad that he had to be hand-fed and use water syringes. He couldn’t walk because he was too sore, so he had to be lifted to grass and to bed.’

Above all, Bee said she was furious that councils did not act the first time the large dog attacked another beloved pet.

“I understand that dogs can’t be on a leash in the street, but it’s unbelievable that the dog attacked several people and now has done it to our fool who was on a leash,” she said.

‘Completely preventable.’

Ms Bee said police have been notified of the attack and were confident they already knew the owner.

Another pet in the area is believed to have been injured by the same dog in March, forcing its family to pay $4,000 in vet bills.

“Again, (the owner) just fled the scene and went into his house,” Bee said.

The frog was left with serious injuries from the attack and is still being treated (pictured, the frog’s injuries immediately after the attack)

Bellevue Hill is Australia’s most expensive suburb, located in Sydney’s east (pictured, houses in Bellevue Hill overlooking Sydney Harbour)

Ms Bee said Woollahra Council were “hypocrites” for posting information related to dog safety on their website but failing to act.

“(The dog) will end up killing a dog or a child and the council will be sued,” she said.

Woollahra Council confirmed it had received complaints about the dog and said it was taking steps to prevent another attack.

Woollahra Council responded to online complaints about failure to act on aggressive dog (picture, online comments and council response)

“Council officers have contacted the owner of the dog and issued a notice of intent to declare the dog dangerous,” it said in a statement.

‘The notice means that while the investigation process is ongoing, the dog, when in public, must be muzzled, secured on a lead and walked by a competent person over the age of 18.

‘Penalty notices of up to $1760 apply for failure to comply with the notice and Council Rangers are proactively checking the area.

‘I can confirm that the owner understands these obligations. The owner has the right to appeal and can also choose to have a court decide the outcome.’

The council initially commented during Ms Bee’s submission, saying it was taking the matter “very seriously”, which was met with heavy criticism.

Another dog owner said the pub was attacked in March by the same dog, resulting in a $4,000 vet bill

The tadpole (above) is still recovering and was unable to walk, eat or drink after the attack

‘Great! We look forward to hearing an actual outcome as currently the dog is still walking daily and the owner has no control so terrified neighbors have to cross the dog!, said one angry local.

“He must pay the vet costs, a fine, and the dog must be muzzled or preferably taken from him. It’s horrible what happened, it would have been terrifying to witness,’ wrote another.

‘Omg, this kind of thing is traumatic to imagine the poor frog and girl. Bit annoying, the police are aware of this person and the dog is free to keep attacking,’ said another.

Ms Bee urged pet owners in the area to ‘keep an eye out’ for the aggressive dog after reports it was seen walking in the area, unmuzzled, since the ferocious groodle attack.