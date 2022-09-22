Bellator ‘definitely talking’ to Nate Diaz in bid to sign free agent after ex-UFC star deal ran out

<!–

Bellator is ‘in talks’ with Nate Diaz and among the many interested parties hoping to strike a deal with the former UFC fan favorite.

Diaz is a free agent after bowing out of his UFC contract by beating Tony Ferguson in the reshuffled main event of UFC 279.

His popularity is at an all-time high and the Stockton fighter remains a relative anomaly in the fight game, unfazed by the number of defeats on his record and maintaining his appeal.

Nate Diaz is a free agent following his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Many believe he will end up taking on Jake Paul in a lucrative boxing match, although the former YouTuber faces Anderson Silva next month.

Diaz recently tweeted a tongue-in-cheek message: ‘I only want to fight the rock. Otherwise I’m fine.’ suggests he might not take over for Paul after all.

It would certainly be a coup if another MMA promotion was able to sign Diaz, and he would arguably be the most famous recruit in Bellator history if they pull it off.

Speaking ahead of Bellator 285 on Friday, president Scott Coker told the BBC: ‘We’re definitely talking to him. We have reached out.

Bellator president Scott Coker admitted the promotion is in talks with Diaz

Diaz hinted at a potential switch to boxing after the final fight of his UFC contract

‘But I’m sure he’s talking to everyone, he’s in a pretty good situation.

He continued: “I know he’s going to fight Jake Paul, who’s fighting Anderson Silva on Showtime pay per view – which is our home network – so there’s some synergy here.

“We’re just hoping we could have some kind of deal to at least get his MMA fights with Bellator so we’re in dialogue.”

Time isn’t exactly on Diaz’s side at 37, and in his final Octagon interview, he talked about his intention to be back in the UFC and compete for a title one day.

But first he has other things to attend to. What that is remains to be seen, but his statement after UFC 279 was as follows: “I want to get out of the UFC and show all the fighters how to take over and own another sport,” Diaz said.

‘Boxing, kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu. I’m the creme de la creme right here and I’m coming for you.’