Bella Varelis films herself crying over break-up after asking for ‘privacy’

Bachelor star Bella Varelis let it all out on Thursday night when she filmed herself bursting into tears over her split from Will Stokoe.

The influencer, 27, cried and snorted for the camera in a short clip shared on Instagram as her dog sat in the background looking bored.

She didn’t say anything in the video, but pasted a block of text over it with a long-winded message about staying strong after a breakup.

Bella explained how a fan, who is also going through a breakup, had asked how she seemed to be doing so well after her divorce, citing the happy posts she recently shared on Instagram.

‘Just a moment of transparency and reflection: Yes, I put on a happy face for work. I go to events,” she wrote.

“I shoot and I shed light on the situation because I’m trying to move on with my life and show myself how strong I can be by putting on a brave face.”

The Bondi-based model said she wanted to “sit on my couch and cry forever” because she felt so “empty and broken.”

She explained that she had been “processing” her breakup with Will for longer than her followers knew about it.

Bella concluded by encouraging those going through the same thing to “feel the emotions… but then get up and prove to yourself how strong you can be.”

“If you feel like you’re out of control, find control within yourself by controlling your emotions. Surround yourself with loving friends and learn to be your own best friend,” she added.

“Again, I know it’s easier said than done, but if I can do it, so can you. You are loved and you are good enough.’

She confirmed her divorce from photographer Will in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Bella said she hoped to keep the split private but had no choice but to address it publicly due to her celebrity status and the “constant questions” from fans.

She said the couple, who had been together for two years, still had “love and respect” for each other, but wanted to go their separate ways and focus on themselves.

Bella admitted she was going through a “difficult time” with the breakup and “didn’t do well,” before asking her fans to give them both “space” and “privacy.”