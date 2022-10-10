Bella Varelis breaks down in tears over trolls ‘belittling her feelings’

Bachelor runner-up Bella Varelis has opened up about her split from boyfriend Will Stokoe after two years together.

The Bondi-based influencer, 27, shared a photo of herself on Instagram in tears, admitting she felt “empty and judged”.

‘Internally I have had a few very dark weeks. I feel empty and see no light at the end of the tunnel,” Bella wrote.

She continued: “I’m tired of being judged. I’m tired of people belittling my feelings.

“I’m tired of faking a smile and I’m tired of pretending I’m okay because that hurts more than being transparent.”

Bella’s emotional message comes after she confirmed her divorce from Will last month.

She said she hoped to keep the split private but had no choice but to address it publicly due to her celebrity status and the “constant questions” from fans.

“I feel it’s best to answer this once so it stops getting curious because it really touches me by being asked about this on a daily basis,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Will and I decided to take some time apart and go our separate ways to focus on ourselves,” she added.

“We have so much love and respect for each other, but this is the best thing for both of us right now.

“I love you and am so grateful for the love and support you have given us over the past two years.”

Bella admitted she was going through a “difficult time” with the breakup.

“Personally I am not well, so if you would respect our privacy and give us some space during this time it would be much appreciated,” she said.