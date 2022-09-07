Bella Thorne shows off her lithe physique in a patterned bikini during Mykonos beach break

Greece was definitely the word when Bella Thorne showed off her physique on Tuesday while relaxing in picturesque Mykonos.

The actress is currently enjoying a sun vacation on the Greek island with entertainment producer Mark Emms’ boyfriend and her ever-present mother Tamara.

But she temporarily said goodbye to the beach while modeling a striking yellow and white patterned bikini from her hotel room with followers on social media.

On Instagram, Bella struck a series of poses after pairing her swimwear with a flowing black sheer robe and strappy heels.

She added to the look with a selection of statement necklaces and bracelets, while heavily tinted sunglasses completed the look.

While captioning the series, she joked, “Feeling cute might be a nightclub killing spree.”

Bella’s vacation with Mark comes two months after she split from her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo.

Without naming her or tagging her, B3N frontman Benjamin, 28, announced the end of their three-year romance in an Instagram post.

He began: ‘Just over three years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day changed my life forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every moment we’ve shared together since then.”

“It’s been a really humbling experience growing up with her by my side. Through this person I learned what unconditional love means, something that only my parents blessed me with growing up and that I could not fully open and accept in my adult life before meeting her.

“I remember one of the first things she told me when we started dating, something so simple yet profound it rewired the inside of my brain and soul.

‘You are so Beautiful.’ No, I’m not – I said. “If you don’t let my compliments land, it will never work between us.”

He added: ‘So I landed it thinking I was doing it for her, but what was for ‘her’ was actually for ‘us’ and also became fundamental for ‘me’: for the first time I started to believe that I’m really worth something.

‘Through her eyes I learned to love myself, to feel beautiful, to feel accepted by accepting myself, with my countless flaws and imperfections.

“I will never be able to fully express in words what it means to be saved by someone, and it is something I know with all my heart that every living thing will experience at some point in their journey. Rescue.’

While Bella didn’t bring up the breakup online, she did share an Instagram story of herself in bed on Thursday complaining, “I always wake up alone.”

The split news came 15 months after Bella and the former Benji & Fede rocker announced their engagement, but the bride and groom-to-be seemed to be turning heads while discussing their wedding plans in January.

They agreed to hold two ceremonies — one in Italy and one in America — as well as song choice for their first dance, Biffy Clyro’s 2016 song Re-arrange.

Bella was in a famous 19-month relationship with rapper Mod Sun when she first met Benjamin at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.