Bella Thorne serves up the sexy Mrs Claus as she celebrates Christmas with her boyfriend and family in London

PornHub Vision award winner Bella Thorne got into the holiday spirit by donning a red and white dress with puff sleeves in an Instagram slideshow. Subtitled: ‘I am going for [your] throne Mrs. Claus!’

The 25-year-old former child star, who has 52.9 million followers on social media, teamed her low-cut silk and lace dress with bright purple Fendi platform heels.

Bella (née Anabella) was already ‘obsessed’ with her new diamond bracelet, which she showed off through instastory.

‘I am going for [your] throne Mrs. Claus!’ PornHub Vision award winner Bella Thorne got into the holiday spirit by donning a red and white dress with puff sleeves in an Instagram slideshow.

Thorne received a kiss on the jaw from her boyfriend, Bad Vegan executive producer Mark Emms.

The Florida-born half-Cuban redhead was first photographed making out with Mark on Aug. 27 while sailing on a yacht off the coast of Mykonos.

Emms is Bella’s first public romance since she split from her ex-fiancé, B3N frontman Benjamin Mascolo, on June 2 after three years of dating.

New shoes? The 25-year-old former child star, who has 52.9 million followers on social media, paired her low-cut silk and lace dress with bright purple Fendi platform heels.

Favorite gift? Bella (born Anabella) was already ‘obsessed’ with her new diamond bracelet, which she showed off via Instastory.

Under the mistletoe: Thorne got a kiss on the jaw from her boyfriend, Bad Vegan executive producer Mark Emms

Inseparable: The Florida-born half-Cuban redhead was first photographed making out with Mark on Aug. 27 while sailing on a yacht off the coast of Mykonos.

It’s over: Emms marks Bella’s first public romance since she split from her ex-fiancé, B3N frontman Benjamin Mascolo (left, pictured in 2021), on June 2 after three years of dating.

Cozy: On Christmas morning, Thorne and her man wore matching Christmas pajamas to open their presents by the tree while on vacation in London

‘What a blessing and miracle to have the ones you love all together!’ Joining the founder of Thorne jewelry in England were his mother Tamara Thorne-Gould (2-L), older brother Remington Thorne (L) and older sister Dani Thorne (R)

On Christmas morning, Thorne and her man wore matching Christmas pajamas to open their presents by the tree while on holiday in London.

Join the founder of Thorne jewelery in England it was his mother Tamara Thorne-Gould, older brother Remington Thorne, and older sister Dani Thorne.

The entire Thorne family toured The Nags Head pub and Trafalgar Square, including Tamara’s second husband, Ross Gould, and Remington’s girlfriend, Lys LaBelle.

Official selection! Bella will attend the world premiere of Eddie Alcazar’s abduction thriller Divinity at the Sundance Film Festival, taking place January 19-29 in Park City, UT.

‘I’m so excited!’ Thorne plays a mysterious role in the Steven Soderbergh-produced film, which also stars Stephen Dorff, Karrueche Tran and Scott Bakula.

Bella will next attend the world premiere of Eddie Alcazar’s abduction thriller Divinity at the Sundance Film Festival, taking place January 19-29 in Park City, UT.

Thorne plays a mysterious role in the Steven Soderbergh-produced film, which also stars Stephen Dorff, Karrueche Tran and Scott Bakula.

The Game of Love star will also play a tattooed carnival hustler named Annette in the Phillips brothers’ Mississippi thriller Rumble Through the Dark, which hits US theaters next April.

‘Excited. For. This. The Movie’: The Game of Love star will also play a tattooed carnival hustler named Annette in the Phillips brothers’ Mississippi thriller Rumble Through the Dark.

Coming to US theaters next April! Golden Globe nominee Aaron Eckhart (right) plays a caged bare-knuckle fighter in the film based on the 2018 novel The Fighter by Michael Farris Smith.

Golden Globe nominee Aaron Eckhart plays a caged bare-knuckle fighter in the film, which is based on Michael Farris Smith’s 2018 novel The Fighter.

On December 6, Bella visited Manhattan to pre-record an episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast with EmRata, which will air this Tuesday.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly a decade since Thorne played the wholesome CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up opposite two-time Emmy winner Zendaya.

‘Tomorrow!’ On December 6, Bella visited Manhattan to pre-record an episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast (right) with EmRata, which will air this Tuesday.