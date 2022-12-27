Bella Thorne reveals that a director accused her of ‘flirting’ with him when she was 10 YEARS OLD

Bella Thorne couldn’t contain her anger during a new podcast appearance as she recalled a time when a director allegedly sexualized her as a child.

The 25-year-old actress and singer chatted with Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast Tall shortwhich was published on Monday, about how a director once complained that she had been “flirting with him”.

The former Disney Channel star, who spent Christmas in London with her boyfriend and family, was furious at how the unidentified man was apparently uncomfortable around her, which seemed to be a deciding factor in her not getting the part.

“A director gave me feedback once, and I was 10 years old,” he began, before mentioning that the unnamed project’s casting director called his agent.

Shocking: Bella Thorne, 25, claimed Monday on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast that she lost out on a role when she was just 10 because the director thought she was flirting with him.

Bella’s agent then informed her mother that she was no longer in the running for the part.

“So, she doesn’t move on because the director felt that she was flirting with him and that made him feel really uncomfortable,” he recounted.

‘Oh my gosh, you were 10?’ added a surprised Emily.

‘What the hell are you talking about, man?!’ an indignant Bella yelled.

Ridiculous: “So, she doesn’t move on because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable,” recounted a casting director who told his agent. ‘Oh my gosh, you were 10?’ added a surprised Emily

‘What the hell are you talking about, man?!’ an indignant Bella yelled. ‘I don’t give a shit what I said! I don’t care if I say, “Eat the **** right now!” She is 10 years old. Why would you think that?!

‘I don’t give a shit what I said! I don’t care if I say, “Eat the **** right now!” She is 10 years old. Why would you think that?! Bella continued, referring to herself.

Emily noted that the principal, thinking it was “a real problem”, may have indicated how much he sexualized children.

Bella also noted that in a ‘session with the director’, most actors don’t have the power to ‘say or do much’, so it wasn’t clear to her how the director could get the impression that she was flirting.

‘You make the scene, you say hello, you leave!’ she said, before Emily added, ‘That’s a boy!’

Bella continued, “There’s no time to, like, ‘Let me go sit on your lap!’ – or, like, make you uncomfortable. What the fuck!”

Head scratcher: Bella also noted that in a ‘director’s session’, most actors don’t have the power to ‘say or do much’, so it wasn’t clear to her how the director could get the impression that I was flirting

Creepy story: “If you need a more fucked up story about Hollywood and pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t know if there’s one,” Emily said.

“And just putting it on a 10-year-old boy and doing it like they make a grown man uncomfortable is crazy,” Emily said to sum up the situation, before calling out the casting director for uncritically conveying the director’s inappropriate words. . complaint.

“If you need a more fucked up story about Hollywood, pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t know if there is one,” added the Gone Girl actress.

Emily has had her own experiences with sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.

Last year, she claimed in her essay collection My Body that singer Robin Thicke had sexually assaulted her by touching her bare breasts while filming topless scenes for the controversial music video for her hit song Blurred Lines.