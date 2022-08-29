Bella Thorne dons a skimpy crop top for a night out with her mystery beau and her mother in Mykonos

She was spotted over the weekend doing a steamy cuddle with a handsome mystery man.

And Bella Thorne was spotted again spending time with her rumored new love interest when she went to Mykonos with him and her mom Tamara on Sunday.

The actress, 24, seemed in good spirits on the fun night out with the group, who were also joined by Tamara’s partner.

Bella showed off her toned figure as she styled a skimpy white crop top with a shoulder detail.

She paired the piece with pink slacks and baby blue trainers to complement her aquamarine crossbody bag.

Bella’s mysterious male companion remained unobtrusive during the outing as he paired a black t-shirt with skinny jeans and a baseball cap.

Bella’s vacation with her mystery man comes two months after she split from her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo.

Without naming her or tagging her, B3N frontman Benjamin, 28, shockingly announced the end of his three-year romance with Bella in an Instagram post.

He began: ‘Just over three years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day changed my life forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every moment we’ve shared together since then.”

“It’s been a really humbling experience growing up with her by my side. Through this person I learned what unconditional love means, something that only my parents blessed me with growing up and that I could not fully open and accept in my adult life before meeting her.

“I remember one of the first things she told me when we started dating, something so simple yet profound it rewired the inside of my brain and soul.

‘You are so Beautiful.’ No, I’m not – I said. “If you don’t let my compliments land, it will never work between us.”

So I dropped it thinking I was doing it for her, but what was for ‘her’ was actually for ‘us’ and also became fundamental for ‘me’: for the first time I started to believe that I was really worth something used to be .

‘Through her eyes I learned to love myself, to feel beautiful, to feel accepted by accepting myself, with my countless flaws and imperfections.

“I will never be able to fully express in words what it means to be saved by someone, and it is something I know with all my heart that every living thing will experience at some point in their journey. Rescue.’

Benjamin added: “Only God knows how many hearts I have broken and how many people I have selfishly hurt by following my ego, of all the things I could and should have done better, and for that I take full responsibility for all my sins.” and mistakes – but I now know it was all part of a bigger plan that led me to where I am today.

‘I am now ready for a new chapter in my life and have full confidence in what is meant, I choose above all the way of the truth.

“I have promised myself that I will embrace the pain and discomfort that come with such a separation from the woman I love most and will always love, knowing that these feelings that we try to avoid at all costs, in fact be the catalyst for giving birth to a better world .

“Pain will be my teacher, just as love was and will be when it is intended.

He concluded: ‘Falling in love is the most beautiful gift we can experience in life, and our story is one of many that ends every day, leaving room for new beautiful bonds and promises between people.

“Relationships are born and die just like people, it’s the natural cycle of life and I fully accept it. This is by no means a failure on either side, as no real connection is “wasted” or “useless,” as “good” and “bad” are just a personal agenda that labels the human mind on things, people, and feelings based on our ego and identity, and not the word of God.

“It was meant to be, and it was beautiful. I only wish the best for this person and will always be there for her. I love you.’

And while Bella didn’t bring up the breakup online, she did share an Instagram story of herself in bed on Thursday complaining, “I always wake up alone.”

The split news came 15 months after Bella and the former Benji & Fede rocker announced their engagement, but the bride and groom-to-be seemed to be turning heads while discussing their wedding plans in January.

They agreed to hold two ceremonies – one in Italy and one in America – as well as song choice for their first dance, Biffy Clyro’s 2016 song Re-arrange.

Bella was in a famous 19-month relationship with rapper Mod Sun when she first met Benjamin at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.