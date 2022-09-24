Bella Hadid wows in a sleeveless blazer teamed with an UMBRELLA at the Jil Sander MFW show

She is no stranger to turning heads on the catwalk.

And Bella Hadid once again caught the eye on Saturday when she walked the runway of the Jil Sander Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old model looked chic in an oversized sleeveless black blazer and a cream fringed skirt that was bizarrely paired with a large black umbrella.

Despite her unconventional runway accessory, Bella strode the runway with confidence while modeling the designer’s spring/summer collection.

Under the blazer, Bella wore a cream textured top, and the look was completed with cream lace-up sneakers.

The stunner added a pop of color to the ensemble, adding a bright red clutch and wearing chunky silver earrings and a matching bracelet.

Bella’s dark brown locks were worn in a sleek style and the star kept a straight face as she joined the other models on the catwalk adorned with pretty foliage.

The previous day, Bella looked a little more casual when she went on a shopping trip with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman.

She and Marc went official on Instagram last July in a photo Bella posted from France, where she was attending the Cannes Film Festival.

A Page six A source claimed that Bella and Marc’s relationship started in July 2020 and that the dynamic duo “hid it well” the first year.

They are said to have continued the romance in New York during the coronavirus pandemic, diligently making sure they never got together.

Earlier this year, the 5ft9 beauty spoke about her relationship with Marc while praising his hard work ethic, adding that their romance had made them very close.

“I’m really proud of Marc who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.

The Washington DC native and her boyfriend first sparked rumors of a summer 2020 romance, but only confirmed the rumors when they officially became Instagram in July 2021.

Her appearance came out as romantic rumors about her older sister Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to swirl.

Accord, a source said the couple has only been out together and also hung out in groups, with the couple not calling themselves “exclusive” yet.

The person added: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. It doesn’t jump around when plugging in. They take it easy.’