Bella Hadid would ‘cry ever day’ and had ‘eating disorders’ and ‘chronic anxiety’ as a teen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bella Hadid has talked about therapy as a young teen to help with “every day crying” and struggling with “eating disorders.”

The 25-year-old model spoke candidly about her puberty, saying she started smoking heavily at age 14 and also struggled with chronic anxiety.

Speak with iD magazineBella said, “Growing up, I thought it was normal for me to have this chronic anxiety and this dissociation, crying every day and not knowing who I was.

Candid: Bella Hadid has talked about therapy as a young teen to help with ‘everyday crying’ and struggling with ‘eating disorders’

“Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboros since age fourteen, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what all kids do.'”

“I realized that maybe it was me trying to figure out why I felt this way. And in reality all I needed was therapy.’

Bella said these issues wrestled her in her early years in the modeling business, when she suffered from body dysmorphic disorder.

She explained, “During that part of my life I was so out of my body, distancing myself so much… I was so confused by what people saw of me.”

Bella said, “Growing up, I thought it was normal for me to have this chronic anxiety and this dissociation, crying every day and not knowing who I was”

She added: “Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboros since the age of fourteen, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what all kids do'”

In addition to her modeling career, Bella will make her acting debut this year in the Hulu series Ramy.

The show is about a first-generation American Muslim who is torn between his family’s culture and American culture.

Bella liked being on set, where she said there were a lot of other people of Palestinian descent, which she’s not used to.

She said: “To go on a set and see multiple Palestinians, Arabs and people who are made of the same cloth as me was really beautiful.”

She said, “I realized maybe it was me trying to figure out why I felt this way. And in reality all I needed was therapy’

Honest: Bella said these issues wrestled her in her early years in the modeling business, when she suffered from body dysmorphism

Role: In addition to her modeling career, Bella will make her acting debut this year in the Hulu series Ramy

Career: The show is about a first-generation American Muslim who is torn between his family’s culture and American culture

Bella has long spoken of her pride in her Palestinian heritage, saying she has felt “the repercussions” of standing up for Palestinians during the ongoing conflict with Israel.

The star revealed that her candor has cost her her job in the past.

She said, “A few companies don’t want to work with me anymore, and some people might think I’m crazy.

“But that doesn’t bother me and it doesn’t compare to what the Palestinians suffer every day.”

Change: Bella liked being on set, where she said there were a lot of other people of Palestinian descent, which she’s not used to