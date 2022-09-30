Bella Hadid wears quirky pink ensemble while sister Gigi rocks a casual look

Model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid stepped out in style in Paris on Friday as they took breaks between the various shows they’ve starred in.

The beauties have had a relentless schedule over the last month with London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks keeping them extremely busy. Between them, the sisters have walked in nine different shows in the last two weeks.

Bella, 25, wore a quirky pink ensemble as she left her hotel, while Gigi, 27, looked casually chic in a striped shirt.

The fresh-faced Bella wore a pink vest and skirt under a long coat of the same shade and paired it with wide leg jeans and heels.

She carried a brown bag and wore her long dark hair up in a band as she opted not to wear any makeup while taking a break from the catwalk.

Meanwhile, Gigi looked relaxed but still stylish in a light blue and brown striped shirt that she paired with dark gray pants and chunky boots.

Before flying to Paris, Gigi was in Milan for Fashion Week, where she was joined by her rumored new boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leo, 47, flew to Italy to spend time with Gigi, as the duo are “seeing each other completely,” according to Entertainment Tonight’s source.

Meanwhile, People revealed that Leo is ‘in love’ with Gigi after splitting from model Camila Morrone this summer after four years together, just after she turned 25.

The report says that the actor is ‘in love with Gigi’ and that she is ‘the type of woman he is generally attracted to’.

Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with her ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, who she split from last October.

Gigi is said to be the oldest woman the 47-year-old has ever dated, as none of his girlfriends have been older than 25. She is also the first woman he has dated who has a child.

Leo and Gigi were first photographed together on Dailymail.com on September 10 at a party in New York City.

The two appeared close and Leo put his hands on the model at times.

Before his sighting, it was reported that Leo had “his sights set on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with her”. [him] right now,’ according to Us Weekly.

