Bella Hadid teases her taut tummy in a double denim look while out in New York City
Bella Hadid teases her toned tummy in a double denim look while in New York City
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Bella Hadid was a vision in denim when she stepped out in New York City on Monday.
The 25-year-old supermodel was dressed in a top with buttons and a slit of her flat stomach was visible.
The Kin Euphorics co-founder paired the top with wide, low-slung jeans that she tied around.
Fashion-forward: Bella Hadid was a vision in denim when she stepped out in New York City on Monday
Bella — whose full name is Isabella Khair Hadid — pulled her long, dark hair back into a sleek bun and side part.
She shielded her eyes with slim black sunglasses and wore a thin black choker with a medallion with a blue stone in the center.
The runway regular slung a white Balenciaga bag with chain straps over her shoulder.
In one hand she wore a long-sleeved white shirt with a collar to keep as a layer.
Stylish: the 25-year-old supermodel was dressed in a button-up top and a slit of her flat stomach was visible
She completed the outfit with a pair of fashionable navy blue and white sneakers, keeping the outfit cool and casual.
Bella skipped earrings, but wore understated rings on her long, nude-manicured nails.
It comes after the beauty appeared in rapper Offset’s music video for his latest single, Code.
In the visual, she showed off her slim model figure in a bikini with silver rhinestones and matching boots.
BTS: After the clip was released, she took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes outtakes while working on a laptop
Bella demonstrated her limber flexibility in various artsy poses while on the minimalist set.
After the clip was released, she took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes outtakes while working on a laptop.
She was dressed in long black opera gloves, which she covered with glitzy jewelry, including a link bracelet and two rings.
Vixen: The beauty recently appeared in rapper Offset’s music video for his latest single, Code
Made in Italy, Bella’s intoxicating designer bikini retails for a cool $1590.
Plus, she was styled in a chunky, diamond-encrusted Balenciaga necklace that she draped around her neck, which sold for over $2,000.
Code is Offset’s follows the release of ‘5 4 3 2 1,’ which came out last week.
Striking: Bella demonstrated her flexibility in various artful poses on the minimalist set