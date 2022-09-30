Bella Hadid takes to the runway nude before her dress is SPRAYED ON in an incredible moment at PFW

Advertisement

Bella Hadid sent the temperature up on Friday as she showed off her stuff naked on the runway at Coperni’s Paris Fashion Week before getting a dress sprayed on her body.

The stunning moment was welcomed with a round of applause as the star-studded audience was amazed at the incredible performance.

Bella, 25, first donned skimpy thong panties and white kitten heels before standing still with her lavish full-screen assets as the designers got to work.

The beauty flaunted her figure with her hands delicately held above her head as layers and layers of paint were slowly sprayed creating an entire garment.

The hard work of the four artists resulted in a chic, form-fitting dress with an off-shoulder neckline, the thick layers were cut to create a sassy thigh-high split.

When she was done, Bella let her stuff down the runway, forming a storm in front of the sea of ​​cameras.

