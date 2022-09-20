Bella Hadid sports a casual yellow top and shorts as she grabs a morning smoothie after a night out

Bella Hadid opted for a comfy look when she grabbed a morning smoothie from Juice Press on Tuesday after enjoying a night out the night before.

The 25-year-old runway sensation wore a yellow long-sleeved top that read “Certified Emergency Hysterical Technician,” which she paired with Champion navy shorts and black-and-yellow sneakers.

The Vogue cover girl wore her dark locks up for the day and protected her eyes with dark sunglasses.

The former rider carried a black tote bag and wore long white socks that day.

She was accompanied by a friend who wore a striped dress and a pair of purple Nike sneakers.

The night before the fashionista was spotted going out to dinner with friends in an all black look.

The supermodel stunned in an oversized leather jacket, a black crop top that reveals the cleavage and mesh basketball shorts.

She paired the ensemble with sexy black knee-high boots, a black bag and a multitude of silver jewelry.

The beauty wore her locks in a half-braided style and covered her eyes with the same pair of shades.

Earlier this week, the star was also spotted with longtime beau Marc Kalman, 34, who she began dating in 2020 after ending her on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd.

The five-foot beauty spoke about her relationship earlier this year, praising Kalman’s hard work ethic, adding that their romance had made them very close.

“I’m really proud of Marc who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.

Aside from her thriving love life, the star’s career has continued to thrive and she will star in the upcoming season of the critically acclaimed series Ramy, which is slated to release on Hulu on September 30.