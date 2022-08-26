Bella Hadid sizzles in a rhinestone Balenciaga bikini in Offset’s music video for new single Code

Bella Hadid looked nothing short of spectacular when she appeared in rapper Offset’s music video for his latest single titled Code.

Throughout the video, the 25-year-old model showed off her stunning physique in a glittering silver rhinestone bikini and matching boots, while showing off her flexibility in a variety of sultry poses.

Aside from Bella and Offset, 30, the video also featured a guest appearance from rapper Moneybagg Yo, 30, with the trio styled by SheShe Pendleton, and wears all the Balenciaga looks.

Made in Italy, Bella’s sultry, intoxicating designer bikini with a side tie, made in Italy, costs a whopping $1590.

The Vogue cover girl also wore a pair of laced arm-length black gloves, on which she wore a diamond link bracelet and large diamond rings with money signs.

The beauty further shone in her shiny outfit with a thick Balenciaga necklace around her neck.

The bold accessory featured a diamond-covered and chunky chain, which sold for over $2,000.

The runway phenomenon wore her raven locks sleek in a long ponytail that fell down her back like a waterfall.

Gigi Hadid’s sister wore a dewy makeup look for the shoot, letting her natural features shine through.

At one point, Bella covered up a fuzzy neon yellow coat and was later joined by Offset wearing a matching neon set.

Another of her looks had the same coat in white. The star completed that particular look with some oversized blacks and pulled her locks into a bun.

In another listing, she showed off her pretty profile wearing a black turtleneck sweater, two Cuban link necklaces, and her sunglasses.

This wasn’t the beauty’s first time appearing in a music video.

She was also featured in her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s (aka Abel Tesfaye) video ‘In the Night’ in 2015.

The former couple dated from 2015 to 2019.

The video – directed by Claire Arnold – alternated between Offset and Moneybaggs rapping and Bella’s seductive poses.

Code is Offset’s second recent single, following the release of ‘5 4 3 2 1’ which came out last week.

The tunes mark the Migos rapper’s first solo material in the past three years and will be featured on his next solo album. His latest LP, Father of 4, was released in 2019.