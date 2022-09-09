Bella Hadid shows off quirky style in a denim Bottega Veneta dress during NYC outing

Bella Hadid is one of the stars getting off to a flying start at New York Fashion Week, which officially kicks off Friday.

On Thursday, the top model was present at the launch of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir, A Visible Man.

She was seen arriving at the star-studded affair in a quirky Bottega Veneta dress that hung from her slim figure.

The unique issue of the Italian luxury fashion house, based in Milan, featured a skirt section made up of distressed light blue denim.

The worn details in the skirt formed the basis for the design of the bodice, which hung over the shoulder of the runway maven.

She chose to cover most of it by wearing a black track jacket as she walked in and out of the star-studded event.

For an extra touch of style, she wore dark sunglasses that shielded her blue eyes from the flash.

Her outfit was also enhanced with an assortment of accessories, including gold bracelets on her left wrist, matching chunky earrings and several rings.

To round out her overall look, she wore black leather boots and pulled her long dark locks back into a chic ponytail.

Actress Chloe Sevigny and fashion journalist Derek Blasberg were also present at the book launch.

Hadid was captured while strolling the New York sidewalk with Blasberg, who appeared to be carrying a copy of Enniful’s memoir.

Blasberg, 40, opted for a laid-back cool look in white pants with a black shirt under a navy blazer and black boots.

Several people recognized the supermodel on his arm and started taking some photos and videos of their own as they walked through the busy streets.

Having earned a “style icon” reputation for her alternative fashion sense, Sevigny stepped out in a white patterned shirt dress paired with a pair of black leather boots.

Noticing at least one admiring eye, the Party Monster star stopped on a street corner and dropped a few poses for cameras.

On this night, she was wearing a burgundy purse on her left arm and had her blonde locks styled long, with some natural waves and a part in the middle.

Given their presence in previous years, Hadid, Sevigny and Blasberg will all be making the rounds when New York Fashion Week officially kicks off on Friday, September 9, and then continues through the following Wednesday.

Enninful, a 50-year-old resident of Ghana, is the first black editor of British Vogue. He’s been hard at work promoting his new autobiography for the past week, according to… Subway.

Held in February and September each year, New York Fashion Week is a biannual series of events showcasing international fashion collections to buyers, the press and the general public.

Along with Paris, London and Milan, it is one of the four major fashion weeks in the world, collectively known as the ‘Big 4’

