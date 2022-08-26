Bella Hadid shows off her toned physique in a diamante detailed underwear set as she poses backstage

<!–

Bella Hadid showed off her slender figure in a breathtaking diamond-detailed ensemble as she posed for photos on Friday.

The 25-year-old model wore a black combination set, consisting of a bralette with straps with silver details and matching underwear.

The beauty posted backstage photos for her 54.3 million Instagram followers, complemented by a chunky Balenciaga necklace.

The bold accessory featured a diamond-covered and chunky chain, retailing for over £1,600.

Bella added a pair of laced, arm-length black gloves and chunky silver jewelry on top — including dollar-sign rings and a link bracelet.

Her deep dark brown locks were smoothed into a chic bun, while she wore a dewy makeup look.

‘I had friends who completely let me down’: The snaps came after Bella recently shared that she’d lost both modeling and friends because of her view of Israel

And hard at work, the model was typing backstage in a Macbook Pro for the snaps.

The photos come after Bella, who has modeled for the likes of Balmain, Tom Ford, Givenchy, Chanel and Victoria’s Secret, recently shared that she had lost both modeling work and friends because of her views on Israel.

The model is the daughter of Dutch supermodel and former reality star Yolanda Hadid, and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

She has criticized Israel in the past for the conflict between the Jewish state and Palestine and spoke openly on social media about the crisis.

Speaking to Libyan-American journalist Noor Tagouri on his podcast, the model explained: “There are so many brands that no longer work with me. Many friends have also turned their backs on me.

“I had friends who completely let me down, even friends who I’d been dining with on Friday nights for seven years, but who just don’t want to let me in their house anymore.”

Bella was born in Washington, DC, where she grew up around relatives of her Palestinian side for the first four years of her life.

But after her parents split when Bella was four, she and her siblings – Gigi and Anwar – moved to Santa Barbara, California with their mother.