Bella Hadid shows off her toned physique in a cropped waist coat as she steps out during PFW

Bella Hadid showed off her sensational sense of style when she stepped out in Paris on Saturday during Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 25, flashed her toned physique in a black cropped waistcoat, teamed with low-waisted, pinstripe three-quarter pants.

She completed the look with a matching gray coat and a pair of chic loafers as she left her lavish hotel.

Bella wore stylish rectangular sunglasses that she wore on top of a natural makeup look.

The runway star has her brunette locked up in a bun with a side bang that drapes over part of her face.

She appeared cheerful as she smiled and waved to onlookers as she walked by.

The appearance comes after Bella walked in the Burberry Fashion Show in London on Monday.

And after praising the catwalk for the brand, Bella continued to showcase her modeling skills as she posed for a series of snappy snaps taken by their Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci.

The 25-year-old supermodel dared to go topless for the raunchy snapshots and put her phenomenal figure in the spotlight.

Bella flashed a lot of underbust as she posed in an open black Burberry coat, using the belt to protect her modesty.

She paired the garment with a black pleated midi skirt layered over long trousers.

Bella gave the camera a cheeky wink as she posed in the doorway of a London house.

Bella has been joined on her Fashion Week tour by her boyfriend Marc Kalman, who was spotted with her in London on Tuesday night.

Hadid started dating Kalman in 2020 after ending her on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd.

Earlier this year, the five-foot beauty spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend and praised Kalman’s hard work ethic, adding that their romance had made them very close.

“I’m really proud of Marc who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.