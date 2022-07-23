Bella Hadid shows off her toned legs in white running shorts and sneakers while out in New York

Bella Hadid looked fit and fabulous in New York on Saturday.

The 25-year-old strolled through town in a purple crew-neck sports top with butterfly sleeves.

The runway star showed off her tight legs in white sweatpants, purple and white sneakers and white socks.

She put her dark hair in a high bun, wore dark sunglasses and carried a white shoulder bag.

The supermodel appeared to be wearing natural-looking makeup and was later spotted sporting a red and blue checkered gift bag.

Bella looked confident as she ran her errands, but that wasn’t always the case for the international cover girl.

In the April issue of Fashionthe former model of the year opened up about the insecurities she faced early in her career.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you hear things so often, you just believe it.’

The Ramy actress owes her work ethic and ability to pretend she helped her survive the unforgiving modeling world.

“I always ask myself, how did a girl come to have incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body image issues, eating issues, who hates being touched, who has intense social anxiety – what was I doing in this business? But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt I had something to prove.’

“People can say anything about the way I look, the way I talk, the way I behave. But in seven years I’ve never missed a job, quit a job, be late for a job. No one can ever say I’m not working myself to death.’

To deal with her fears, Bella turned to Kin Euphorics, a drink with adaptogens and botanicals that considers itself an alternative to alcohol. She was so impressed with the product, which retails for $30 to $60 for an eight-pack, that the newly minted entrepreneur became a partner in the company. She recently posted a photo on Instagram with the cans around her head like a crown and wrote the words “Our little babies.”