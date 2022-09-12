Bella Hadid shows off her model figure in a skintight velvet catsuit at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday

<!–

Bella Hadid made sure all eyes were on her as she attended Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday party on Saturday night at a Bel-Air mansion.

The model, 25, donned her sensational figure in a form-fitting velvet catsuit and platform shoes for the event.

Bella joined Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Drake, Adele and Lily-Rose Depp at the Destiny’s Child singer’s party.

Looks good: Bella Hadid showed off her model figure in a form-fitting velvet catsuit at Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday party in Bel-Air on Saturday night

Leaving little to the imagination, Bella’s catsuit featured a bustier top and a backless design.

She pulled her dark locks back and away from her face in a tight ponytail and wore braided hair extensions.

Bella flaunted a deep golden tan at night and wore makeup including bronzer and a deep red lip.

Racy: Bella’s catsuit left little to the imagination and featured a bustier top and a backless design

Good night? Bella appeared cheerful at the bash, smiling as she got into a car

The stunner, who modeled for Tom Ford and Victoria’s Secret, among others, completed her look by wearing striking gold bracelets.

Bella appeared cheerful at the bash, smiling as she got into a car.

Beyoncé’s actual birthday was September 4, but she threw the late party bash over the weekend.

Glamorous: Bella pulled her dark locks back and off her face in a tight ponytail and wore braided hair extensions. She added a pop of color with a deep red lip

Time to Celebrate: Beyoncé’s actual birthday was September 4, but she threw the late party bash over the weekend.

If you have it! Meanwhile, on Sunday, Bella shared a series of racy images on Instagram as she celebrated fashion designer Kim Jones’ birthday (pictured)

And while the festivities lasted from 10:30 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., rapper Drake (née Aubrey Graham) stayed at the Renaissance R&B diva’s party for just 10 minutes.

The Sticky rapper-singer arrived in the same SUV as Chicago Bulls power forward Tristan Thompson.

Other stars at the event included Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and Zendaya.

Meanwhile, Bella shared a series of racy images on Instagram on Sunday as she celebrated fashion designer Kim Jones’ birthday party.

Hot to trot: she looked sensational in a black leather miniskirt and matching bustier

Leather hell: Bella paired the look with a pair of leather knee-high boots from Adidas and a leather cropped jacket on top

Unique: Bella’s boots had a sneaker-like design and a pointed toe

She looked sensational in a black leather mini skirt and matching bustier.

Bella paired the look with a pair of leather knee-high boots from Adidas and a leather cropped jacket on top.

‘Happy Birthday Mr Jones!!! We love you!’

Bella attended the birthday party with the likes of Amber Valletta and supermodel Kate Moss.