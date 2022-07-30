Bella Hadid shows off her long legs in a white dress while strolling in New York City

Bella Hadid turned the sidewalk into her personal runway when she was spotted in New York City on Saturday.

The 25-year-old model showed off her long, trimmed legs while on the move wearing a pretty white mini dress.

She was spotted on a solo hike in the Big Apple.

Bella Hadid, 25, showed off her long, trimmed legs in a pretty white mini dress while strolling in New York City on Saturday

Bella’s standout look featured a stunning white paneled dress, delicate lace at the hem and narrow straps that emphasized her muscular arms.

She matched the look with a chunky white headband, which she wore with sleek white sunglasses.

She helped make more of her white clothes for Labor Day by going out in simple loafers.

Gigi Hadid’s sister with a thick, weathered brown handbag under her arm, and she wore her dark brown hair combed back to reveal her gold earrings.

On point: she paired the slim dress with white loafers, a matching headband and sleek white sunglasses

The day before, Bella shared a casual post to her 53.8 million Instagram followers devouring a folded slice of pizza in New York City.

She sat with her legs spread on a metal staircase as she munched on the cake, which resembled classic cheese.

The runway star wore a simple black dress with high leather boots and a vibrant scarlet vest that she unbuttoned, along with a mottled red handbag.

She tied her dark hair in a tousled ponytail while emphasizing her blunt bangs.

Delicious: The day before, Bella shared a casual post with her 53.8 million Instagram followers showing her devouring a folded slice of pizza in New York City

Classic: She sat with her legs spread on a set of metal steps as she munched on the cake, which appeared to be classic cheese

Back in black: The runway star wore a simple black dress with high leather boots and a vibrant scarlet vest that she unbuttoned, along with a mottled red handbag

No fuss: she tied her dark hair in a tousled ponytail while emphasizing her blunt bangs

Apparently Bella’s walk on Saturday was missing her boyfriend Marc Kalman.

Marc is an art director who has worked for Travis Scott and the two have been dating for two years.

The couple made it official on Instagram last July in a photo Bella posted from France, where she was attending the Cannes Film Festival.

A Page six A source claimed that Bella and Marc’s relationship started in July 2020 and that the dynamic duo “hid it well” the first year.

They are said to have continued the romance in New York during the coronavirus pandemic, diligently making sure they never got together.

Even now, Bella rarely discusses Marc in interviews, and she attributes the longevity of their relationship to the fact that they have remained discreet.

“I think that’s why it took so long. If you give other people the space to have an opinion about things that are so personal to you, it poisons it,” she said. Fashion.