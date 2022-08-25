Bella Hadid showcases her legs in striped mini dress as she grabs lunch with her mother Yolanda

<!–

She is a world famous model.

And Bella Hadid showed off her fashion credentials as she enjoyed a lunch date with her mom Yolanda Hadid, 58, on Wednesday.

Heads turned as the style icon, 25, stepped to Nobu in Malibu in a chic striped dress that flashed her endless legs.

Style icon! Bella Hadid showed her fashion credentials as she enjoyed a lunch date with her mother Yolanda Hadid, 58, on Wednesday.

She hid part of her long limbs with a pair of white leg warmers, which slid over her blue heels.

The beauty opted for a sophisticated bun and a touch of makeup on her glowing complexion.

She radiated confidence as she stepped out into the sun and rocked a pair of fashionable frames.

Her mother, also a former model, looked equally stylish in a beige jumpsuit and matching shoes.

Mother-daughter lunch date! The ladies were spotted leaving Nobu in Malibu

All legs! Hadid showed off her endless limbs in a chic mini dress

Her blond hair was also smoothed away from her face, and sunglasses hid her eyes.

Not pictured with the girls was sister Gigi Hadid. Like their mother, both Gigi and Bella have had success in the modeling world.

In addition to her fashion career, Bella will soon make her acting debut with a recurring role as “weird girlfriend” on the third season of Hulu’s acclaimed series Ramy.

“People probably thought my first acting job would be something super sensual and sexy,” Bella said GQ in a recent interview.

Looks good! Hadid covered her long limbs with a pair of white leg warmers

Simply chic: she radiated confidence as she stepped out into the sun and rocked a pair of fashionable frames

Two-time Emmy nominee Ramy Youssef writes, directs, produces and stars as American Muslim Ramy Hassan in the semi-autobiographical dramedy.

Bella said it made her “very, very sad and lonely” to be separated from the Palestinian side of her family when her mother, model Yolanda, divorced her Palestinian father Mohamed Hadid in 2004.

But she said she got that sense of community back on the set of Ramy. The series returns on September 30.