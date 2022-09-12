Bella Hadid rocks a red and yellow tie-dye shirt after gracing the runway with pal Kendall Jenner

<!–

Bella Hadid is known for making bold fashion statements as the fashionista always looks flawless.

The 25-year-old model looked great again on Monday as she showed off her red and yellow tie-dye shirt as she walked the streets of New York in her white loafers.

The star matched her colorful shirt with brown striped pants, paired with a brown jacket, gold earrings, a pearl-shaped heart-shaped necklace and stylish sunglasses. She had her hair in two pigtails, carrying her brown hang bag and green smoothie drink.

The supermodel recently impressed the crowd on Friday as she graced the runway of the Proenza Schouler Show at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City with boyfriend Kendall Jenner.

Hadid took to the catwalk braless while wearing a sheer gold dress and showing off her black undergarments.

With her toenails painted in black, she also stole attention on the runway with her bleached eyebrows as she paired the ensemble with black sandals.

For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress with fringe benefits. The star completed the look with a pair of plush runway shoes. Jenner wore nude lipstick and looked ferocious as she donned a slicked-back haircut during her walk on the show.

The show marked the models’ first runway look for the fall-winter collection during New York Fashion Week in 2022.

During an interview with InStyle in 2017, Hadid revealed that she and Jenner were first connected on the internet.

“I first met her on Twitter seven years ago,” she said of her meeting with Jenner. ‘That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty important person I’ve met online.”

Celebrating Beyoncé: The fashion star also made time between NYFW to attend Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday party at a Bel-Air mansion on Saturday night

The fashion star also made time between nyfw to attend Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday party at a Bel-Air mansion on Saturday night.

Bella appeared cheerful at the bash, smiling as she got into a car.

Bella joined Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Drake and Adele at the Destiny’s Child singer’s party.

Beyoncé’s actual birthday was September 4, but she threw the late party bash over the weekend.