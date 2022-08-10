Bella Hadid rocks a bomber jacket and gray skirt at dinner with her boyfriend Marc Kaman in NYC

<!–

Bella Hadid looked effortlessly chic in a black bomber jacket and gray skirt, showing off her toned legs as she dined out with her boyfriend Marc Kaman.

Rocking a plain T-shirt with the word “compassionate” across the chest and a chunky silver necklace on Monday, the supermodel, 25, turned the sidewalk into her personal runway ahead of a romantic date night with her art director beau, 33.

The Vogue cover girl has completed her cool ensemble with a leather handbag, black shades, heels and a pair of knee-high Nike socks.

At one point, the five-foot beauty’s wavy, dark brown locks were blown away by a chilling gust of wind before settling back into place.

Her husband cut a neat figure in gray button-down wide-leg pants and Dr. Martens loafers.

Hadid and her boyfriend were first spotted in each other’s company in July 2020, when they were photographed leaving a cafe.

The model previously had a high-profile relationship with hitmaker The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye.

The former couple started dating in 2015, although they broke up the following year.

Hadid and The Weeknd reconciled in 2018 and broke up for the last time in 2019.

The model began a relationship with Kalman, with whom she was seen several times in 2020.

The pair appeared to be Instagram official of their romance with a post shared on the fashion industry personality’s account last July.

Earlier this year she spoke about her relationship with her love during a conversation with Mel Ottenberg for Interviewwhere she gushed about her affection for her partner.

Hadid said, ‘I feel super comfortable and very safe with Marc.’

The model praised Kalman’s dedication to his professional endeavors, adding that they had become very close over the course of their romance.

“I’m really proud of Marc, who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.