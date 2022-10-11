Bella Hadid receives a painting of her dad Mohamed while out with boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York

Bella Hadid seemed excited when she received a painting by artist Said Elatab from her father Mohamed during a romantic dinner with boyfriend Marc Kalman in New York.

Ahead of her 26th birthday on Sunday, the model was seen smiling as she accepted a portrait of her father from the Middle Eastern artist, who is based in Paterson, New Jersey.

Wearing the artwork, which featured her real estate developer rocking a suit and his signature black glasses, the Vogue cover girl looked effortlessly chic in a denim jacket, blue hoodie, gray t-shirt and jeans.

Fresh off the catwalks of New York and Paris, the six-foot runway star still wore bleached eyebrows that contrasted sharply with her nearly jet black hair.

In addition to receiving an unexpected early birthday present, Bella was able to spend some quality time with her beau, who she started dating in July 2020.

After their meal, Kalman was seen with takeout while holding Gigi Hadid’s younger sister.

On Bella’s actual birthday, Kalman was spotted over lunch pampering his love with three bundles of lavender, pink and yellow flowers.

Later, the lovebirds headed for a nice dinner at an Italian restaurant in Brooklyn, which Kalman had arranged with the help of some of her friends who were patiently waiting at the establishment.

For the bash, the birthday girl wore a black patterned sheer dress that left little to the imagination with its see-through design.

On this festive evening, her raven locks were styled long and flowed down her shoulders with a left side parting, while she was carrying a small black purse.

Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, celebrated her daughter by posting a loving tribute with many photos of Bella as a young girl on her Instagram stories. One image was of Bella’s beautiful horse wishing her owner a happy birthday with the caption, “Congratulations to my mother @bellahadid, thank you for giving me the best life.”

Similarly, Gigi shared a sweet slideshow with a caption that read, “I love every moment” [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with you! HAPPY DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweet cake supernova sister @bellahadid I love you so much and I’m so proud of you!!’