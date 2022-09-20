Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City

Bella Hadid showed off her incredibly long legs while walking around New York City with her beauty Marc Kalman.

The 25-year-old model wore small white pants that ended high on her thighs.

She added a white T-shirt with a multicolored blue and red design that covered much of her chest.

She was wearing a black leather jacket with a bit of powder blue trim and she was walking in big brown boots.

Her dark locks were tied together in a loose bun and she protected her eyes with thin black sunglasses.

She carried a white canvas bag over her left shoulder and pulled her socks up well past her ankles.

Her longtime beau, 34, wore a small black hoodie over a white t-shirt with black and gray plaid shorts.

He walked in flat black shoes and had his thick headphones wrapped around his neck.

Hadid started dating Kalman in 2020 after ending her on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd.

Earlier this year, the five-foot beauty spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend and praised Kalman’s hard work ethic, adding that their romance had made them very close.

“I’m really proud of Marc who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.

Her appearance came out as romantic rumors about her older sister Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to swirl.

According to Page sixa source said the pair have only been out together and also hung out in groups, with the pair not calling themselves “exclusive” yet.

The person added: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. It doesn’t jump around when plugging in. They take it easy.’

Bella was last seen with Gigi on Wednesday, September 14, as they marched down the runway at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 runway show for New York Fashion Week.

The event seemed to have a 1970s theme, and both Hadid sisters starred in sequined dresses that would have stood at Studio 54’s home during its heyday. They were joined by other models on the runway – including Joan Smalls – and front row models – including Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace Moss.