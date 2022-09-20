WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City

Entertainment
By Merry
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 30
1663668687 475 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 31
1663668688 397 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 32
1663668689 771 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 33
1663668691 861 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 34
1663668692 74 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 35
1663668693 697 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 36
1663668694 866 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 37
1663668695 307 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 38
1663668696 358 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts while walking around Tribeca in New York City 39

Bella Hadid shows off leggy clothes in tiny white shorts as she walks through New York City’s Tribeca with her longtime beau Marc Kalman

By Mark Mcgreal for Dailymail.Com and Trevin Lund for Dailymail.Com

Published: 03:15, 20 Sep 2022 | Updated: 11:05, 20 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Bella Hadid showed off her incredibly long legs while walking around New York City with her beauty Marc Kalman.

The 25-year-old model wore small white pants that ended high on her thighs.

She added a white T-shirt with a multicolored blue and red design that covered much of her chest.

Tiny shorts: The 25-year-old model wore tiny white shorts that ended high on her thighs
Tiny shorts: The 25-year-old model wore tiny white shorts that ended high on her thighs
T-Shirt: She added a white t-shirt with a multicolored blue and red design that covered much of her chest
T-Shirt: She added a white t-shirt with a multicolored blue and red design that covered much of her chest

Leggy: Bella Hadid showed off her incredibly long legs while walking around New York City with her beau Marc Kalman

She was wearing a black leather jacket with a bit of powder blue trim and she was walking in big brown boots.

Her dark locks were tied together in a loose bun and she protected her eyes with thin black sunglasses.

She carried a white canvas bag over her left shoulder and pulled her socks up well past her ankles.

Leather look: She wore a black leather jacket with a bit of powder blue trim added, and she walked in big brown boots
Leather look: She wore a black leather jacket with a bit of powder blue trim added, and she walked in big brown boots

Leather look: She wore a black leather jacket with a bit of powder blue trim added, and she walked in big brown boots

Loose Bun: Her dark locks were tied back in a loose bun
Loose Bun: Her dark locks were tied back in a loose bun

Loose Bun: Her dark locks were tied back in a loose bun

Shades: she protected her eyes with thin black sunglasses
Shades: she protected her eyes with thin black sunglasses

Shades: she protected her eyes with thin black sunglasses

Her longtime beau, 34, wore a small black hoodie over a white t-shirt with black and gray plaid shorts.

He walked in flat black shoes and had his thick headphones wrapped around his neck.

Hadid started dating Kalman in 2020 after ending her on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd.

Out with her husband: Her old beau, 34, wore a small black hoodie over a white t-shirt with black and gray plaid shorts
Out with her husband: Her old beau, 34, wore a small black hoodie over a white t-shirt with black and gray plaid shorts

Out with her husband: Her old beau, 34, wore a small black hoodie over a white t-shirt with black and gray plaid shorts

Relaxed look: He walked in flat black shoes and rested his bulky headphones wrapped around his neck
Relaxed look: He walked in flat black shoes and rested his bulky headphones wrapped around his neck

Relaxed look: He walked in flat black shoes and rested his bulky headphones wrapped around his neck

Earlier this year, the five-foot beauty spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend and praised Kalman’s hard work ethic, adding that their romance had made them very close.

“I’m really proud of Marc who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.

Her appearance came out as romantic rumors about her older sister Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to swirl.

1663668694 866 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
1663668694 866 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
1663668695 307 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts
1663668695 307 Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny white shorts

Rumors: Her appearance came out as romantic rumors about her older sister Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to swirl (pictured September 2022)

One of many shows: Bella was last seen with Gigi on Wednesday, September 14, as they marched down the catwalk at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 runway show for New York Fashion Week (pictured September 14, 2022)
One of many shows: Bella was last seen with Gigi on Wednesday, September 14, as they marched down the catwalk at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 runway show for New York Fashion Week (pictured September 14, 2022)

One of many shows: Bella was last seen with Gigi on Wednesday, September 14, as they marched down the catwalk at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 runway show for New York Fashion Week (pictured September 14, 2022)

According to Page sixa source said the pair have only been out together and also hung out in groups, with the pair not calling themselves “exclusive” yet.

The person added: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. It doesn’t jump around when plugging in. They take it easy.’

Bella was last seen with Gigi on Wednesday, September 14, as they marched down the runway at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 runway show for New York Fashion Week.

The event seemed to have a 1970s theme, and both Hadid sisters starred in sequined dresses that would have stood at Studio 54’s home during its heyday. They were joined by other models on the runway – including Joan Smalls – and front row models – including Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace Moss.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jordyn Woods puts on a leggy display in…

Merry

Margot Robbie brings Fairy Bread and…

Merry

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen…

Merry
1 of 4,768

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More