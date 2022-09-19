Bella Hadid puts on leggy display in tiny backless gown in series of social media photos

<!–

Bella Hadid looked fashionable in a tiny backless dress while hanging out with friends on Sunday.

The 25-year-old model wore the dress with a light gray top and a tiny gray bottom that ended mid-thigh.

She is accessorized with a black leather bag and dark sunglasses.

The Washington, DC native tied her hair back in a tight bun as she stood atop a hotel valet cart.

She stepped on a pair of tall black boots which stopped just above her shins and she also added small silver earrings to her look.

Hadid took a few photos with her friends, including one where she and one of her friends each drank a bright red drink.

She rested her head on her colleague Mariacarla Boscono’s shoulder in a crowded outdoor venue.

Hadid captioned her photo set with a few emojis, two water drop emojis and a pink heart with an arrow through it.

Her appearance came as rumors of a romantic relationship between her sister Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio continue to swirl.

According to Page sixa source said the pair have been out together just the two of them, as well as hanging out in groups where the pair don’t call themselves “exclusive” yet.

The person added: ‘[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around and connect. They’re taking it slow.’

Bella was last seen out with Gigi on Wednesday, September 14, when they marched down the catwalk at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show for New York Fashion Week.

The event appeared to have a 1970s theme, and both Hadid sisters sparkled in sequined gowns that would have looked right at Studio 54 in its heyday. They were joined by other models on the runway – including Joan Smalls – and models in the front row – including Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace Moss.