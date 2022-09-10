Bella Hadid puts on a VERY leggy display in a pair of Nike knee-high boots

<!–

Bella Hadid took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her fabulously long legs and lean in a series of photos taken during New York Fashion Week.

Wearing an ultra-short leather miniskirt and a pair of black-and-blue Nike knee-high boots, the Palestinian and Dutch star, 25, gave fans a feast for the eyes.

While frolicking in front of a parked Porsche, Bella showed her versatile agility by doing a one-leg handstand.

Known for her fabulous fashion sense, the stunner paired the look with a cropped leather jacket and dared to go braless in a matching top.

She finished the look with yellow-rimmed glasses while looking radiant and makeup-free.

The supermodel shared the breathtaking footage days after she discussed how she struggled with eating disorders as a teenager in a candid interview.

Bella discussed getting therapy as a young teen to help with “every day crying” and struggling with “eating disorders.”

The cover girl spoke candidly about her puberty, saying that she started smoking heavily at age 14 and also struggled with chronic anxiety.

Speaking to iD magazine, she said, “Growing up, I thought it was normal for me to have this chronic anxiety and this dissociation, crying every day and not knowing who I was.

“Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboros since age fourteen, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what all kids do.'”

“I realized that maybe it was me trying to figure out why I felt this way. And in reality all I needed was therapy.’

Bella said these issues wrestled her in her early years in the modeling business, when she suffered from body dysmorphic disorder.

She explained, “During that part of my life, I was so out of my body, distancing myself so much… I was so confused by what people saw of me.”

In addition to her modeling career, Bella will make her acting debut this year in the Hulu series Ramy.

The show is about a first-generation American Muslim who is torn between his family’s culture and American culture.

Bella liked being on set, where she said there were a lot of other people of Palestinian descent, which she’s not used to.

She said: “To go on a set and see multiple Palestinians, Arabs and people who are made of the same cloth as me was really beautiful.”

Bella has long spoken of her pride in her Palestinian heritage, saying she has felt “the consequences” of standing up for Palestinians during the ongoing conflict with Israel.

The star revealed that her candor has cost her her job in the past.

She said, “A few companies don’t want to work with me anymore, and some people may think I’m crazy.

“But that doesn’t bother me and it doesn’t compare to what the Palestinians suffer every day.”