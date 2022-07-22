Bella Hadid pulls off casual chic in spandex shorts and a pink curlers on the way to a photo shoot

Bella Hadid was spotted earlier Friday morning heading to a fun photo shoot in the heart of New York City.

The supermodel, 25, donned comfy black shorts while trying to style her bangs perfectly with bright pink curlers.

The Vogue star has had an incredibly busy schedule and recently teamed up with Marc Jacobs for the brand’s Fall Denim Monogram 2022 campaign.

So chic! Bella Hadid, 25, put big pink curlers in her bangs to style the loose locks on her way to a photo shoot in New York City

The beauty chose to wear a casual outfit during the early morning hours and pull on tight, black spandex shorts.

She added a short-sleeved shirt made of jersey-like material. While the shirt was mainly white, the sleeves were a gray color with black hues on the sides.

Bella pulled on a pair of white laced Nike sneakers to complete her look for the day. The model wore white socks that were raised above the ankle.

On the go: The supermodel looked stylishly casual as she rushed off to a photo shoot wearing spandex shorts and a jersey top

Not having enough time to properly style her bangs beforehand, Bella threw on two big, pink curlers.

The rest of her dark brown hair was pulled back in two tight, smooth braids, falling behind her.

She added thin oval sunglasses to protect her eyes from the morning sun and the flashes of the paparazzi’s cameras.

Instead of carrying a large bag to the glamorous photo shoot, the star carried her phone and a smaller black bag to hold the necessary items.

Fashionable: The Vogue model is known for her impeccable red carpet dresses and incredible street style

During an interview with Harper’s BazaarBella discussed styling her own outfits and looks, especially now that she’s such a major public figure in the industry.

“It’s crazy because I was never one to put together outfits so people could see me, but now of course I walk out and photographers are standing outside my apartment,” she explained.

However, the Bvlgari model added that she enjoys it. “So now it’s a fun thing.”

New project: The talented beauty recently shared photos on her Instagram of her new collaboration with Marc Jacobs for the brand’s fall 2022 campaign

Break time: When Bella isn’t traveling or working on set, the star enjoys the rest of the summer weather by relaxing at the beach and collecting shells

Although Bella is quite busy with work, ambassadorships and runway shows, the model opened up to Fashion recently for her April cover of the industry struggles she has faced with her own body image and mental health.

‘Over the years I have become a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove,” she admitted to the fashion publication.

The star has focused on improving her mental state and overall health, but has always taken her job seriously, no matter how down she was feeling.

“But in seven years I’ve never missed a job, quit a job, been late for a job,” she explained.

Beautiful: The star shared a photo with her fans and followers on Instagram posing next to pink flowers while donning a fashionable ensemble

Fun on set! Bella showed off a new sleek haircut for an exciting photo shoot she was part of

Bella also shared that she has developed an interest not only in being in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes.

“I’m production, I’m creative, I’m figuring out what hair and makeup do, I help with styling,” she explained.

The superstar also added to Fashion“I love being a part of that process. Sometimes I think I like everything except being in front of the camera.’

She told Harper’s Bazaar, “When we’re on set, I always find myself having to sort out hair/makeup with the team, and we’ll get all these ideas. I have so much inspiration on my phone.’