Bella Hadid poses in a tiny white bikini as she gives fans a peek into her world

Bella Hadid took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slew of photos with her 54.2 million followers.

Among the multiple photos, the 25-year-old supermodel stunned in an outtake in which she was dressed in a tiny white bikini.

The brunette beauty sat on a bed as she crossed her long legs and smiled for the camera.

Bella shared an image carousel via two separate posts in which she chose not to include captions.

Despite the lack of context for the random collection of snapshots, her devoted fans gave each post hundreds of thousands of likes.

One particularly sexy upload showed Hadid with her head out of the picture as the lens focused on her trimmed torso.

She showed off her flat, washboard abs, as well as roomy underbust, in a cropped sweater and low-cut Miu Miu miniskirt.

Another shot saw Bella in full hair and makeup as she appeared to be on set for an unknown photo shoot.

A masked woman on set leaned over for the selfie, standing behind the 5ft9in glamazon while making a kissing face.

Bella’s shiny dark hair was parted in the middle and fell in a straight style over her shoulders.

She was in a vehicle with panoramic windows in another section, wearing a green baseball cap and jeweled accessories.

The photo spread continued with a photo of Bella cuddling with a little brown pup while blowing him a kiss while taking a selfie.

And in another photo taken in a car, the stunner went makeup-free while positioning her pout in the shape of a “duck lips.”

She wore a white shirt and a small gold name tag with her cousin’s name, Khai, engraved on it.

Also shared with her devoted admirers was a behind-the-scenes photo of the star on the phone while getting her makeup and hair done.

Always on the go, a third car snap was shared, in which Hadid playfully rolled her eyes as the sun poured in through a window.

And Bella – full name Isabella Khair Hadid – showed her life behind the scenes when she shared a photo with her father, Mohamed Hadid.

Self-care was also included in the lineup, as she shared a striking image of her lying on a spa bed with a thick white cream mask on her face.

Plus, she posted another shot that showed her with what appeared to be blue, red, and green pen ink scribbled across her face.

The Kin Euphorics co-founder will soon make her acting debut with a recurring role as “weird girlfriend” on the third season of Hulu’s critically acclaimed series Ramy.

“People probably thought my first acting job would be something super sensual and sexy,” Bella said GQ in a recent interview.

Two-time Emmy nominee Ramy Youssef writes, directs, produces and stars as American Muslim Ramy Hassan in the semi-autobiographical dramedy.

Bella said it made her “very, very sad and lonely” to be separated from the Palestinian side of her family when her mother divorced her Palestinian father Mohamed.

But she said she got that sense of community back on the set of Ramy. The series returns on September 30.

