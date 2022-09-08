Bella Hadid models a sporty look as she leaves Bar Pitti in NYC with Marc Kalman

<!–

Bella Hadid was spotted with her boyfriend Marc Kalman on Wednesday.

The lovebirds were seen leaving Bar Pitti in New York City carrying the leftovers.

The 25-year-old supermodel dressed casually in a Polo Ralph Lauren sweater, black shorts and black leather boots as she wrapped her arm around her beau, who also wore black.

So Happy Together: Bella Hadid got out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman on Wednesday to pick up food in New York City

The social media powerhouse swept back her dark brown hair with a black headband covering her ears and carried an over-the-shoulder bag.

Kalman kept it casual and went shirtless under a sweatshirt from Parental Advisory Explicit Lyrics with black jeans, Doc Martins and a silver necklace.

Earlier this year, the five-foot beauty spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend and praised Kalman’s hard work ethic, adding that their romance had made them very close.

“I’m really proud of Marc who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.

Love and support: Earlier this year, the six-foot beauty said they had become very close, adding that Marc made her feel loved and supported

This comes just days after the pair looked happier than ever on the beach, sharing photos with the model’s 54.6 million Instagram followers wearing a barely there bikini.

On Tuesday, Marc and Bella supported her sister, Gigi, as she launched her “Guest in Residence” knitwear line at L’Avenue in Saks in New York City.

The sisters’ father, Mohamed Hadid, 73, also appeared to support his daughter with other A-list celebrities, including model Emily Ratajkowski.

Tight family: The couple supported Bella’s supermodel sister, Gigi, when she launched her ‘Guest in Residence’ knitwear line at L’Avenue in Saks on Tuesday

Two weeks ago, the Vogue cover girl looked spectacular when she appeared in rapper Offset’s music video for his latest single titled Code.

The model showed off her stunning physique and flexibility in a glittering bikini with silver rhinestones and matching boots.

The beauty was also featured in her ex-boyfriend’s The Weeknd’s video, In the Night in 2015, as they were romantically linked in an on-again, off-again relationship before starting dating Kalman in 2020.