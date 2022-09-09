Bella Hadid matches her green outfit to her green vegetable smoothie

<!–

Bella Hadid shone in a green patterned outfit as she looked stylish in New York City on Friday.

The 25-year-old model wore green patterned pants and a white tank top, paired with a dark green jacket, sunglasses and brown high-heeled shoes.

The brunette beauty was holding a green iced matcha tea.

The star spends most of her time in New York City and has many famous friends.

Offset turns out to be a big fan of hers.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his collaboration with Doritos at the MTV Video Music Awards last week, the rapper also talked about his new music — and with Hadid in the music video for his song “CODE.”

The music video for ‘CODE’ featuring Moneybagg Yo, released earlier this month, shows Hadid modeling in various outfits from Balenciaga.

“Bella, that’s my dawg, man,” Offset, 30, told the site. ‘[We’re] good friends. We know each other from the fashion world. And greet her because she’s a super-paid supermodel and I just asked, ‘Yo, if you could do this piece for me.’

A superstar team: She recently worked with singer Offset and he said she was his ‘dawg’

“I feel like it was an organic twist of things,” he added. “Working with her is fire because she knows what she’s doing and we speak the same language about fashion and looks, the visuals – we killed that.”

“Shout out to Bella,” he concluded.

The star recently opened up about her struggles as a teenager.

Speaking to iD magazine, Bella said, “Growing up, I thought it was normal for me to have this chronic anxiety and this dissociation, cry every day and not know who I was.

“Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboros since age fourteen, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what all kids do.'”

“I realized that maybe it was me trying to figure out why I felt this way. And in reality all I needed was therapy.’