Bella Hadid, Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber are wearing Arms of Eve

Kerryn and Aaron Langer had only just moved back to Sydney after launching a hugely successful knitwear brand in the US when they came up with their next big business project.

Arms of Eva was born out of Kerryn’s creative flair with styling and accessories and an ‘aha’ moment while vacationing in Bali and meeting manufacturers.

“I started my career in fashion, designing for Bracewell and then, after moving to Los Angeles, I co-founded the knitwear brand Kerryn Leigh,” Kerryn, 42, told FEMAIL.

Some celebrities have been seen wearing Arms of Eve jewelry

“When I returned to Sydney, I decided the next venture would be fashion accessories, so I launched Arms Of Eve. The brand started in the Bondi and Paddington markets and eventually grew into what it is today.”

Her husband, a Hollywood television producer who eventually turned to advertising and marketing, said that rolls of leftover material from their work on Kerryn Leigh came in handy in the early days.

“We decided to cut scarves that literally flew off the shelf and the ease of no sizing and the synergy of Kerryn’s passion for styling and accessories was the aha moment,” said Aaron, 47.

“But building an eCom-first business was realized after experiencing the life-changing convenience of online ordering as we built our careers and families in Los Angeles.”

While on a family vacation in Bali, Kerryn couldn’t resist spending much of her time meeting manufacturers while exploring the idea of ​​beach wraps, but the first product she put on the map was a round wicker basket bag. .

‘All our products are handmade and ethically sourced. Spending time with our production partners and creators was a founding principle, ensuring not only quality but also ethical production accreditation,” said Kerryn (Hailey Bieber pictured)

Now, in addition to polarized sunglasses and hair clips, the brand is best known for its crushed gold and gemstone jewelry — and celebrities take note.

‘All our products are handmade and ethically sourced. Spending time with our production partners and makers was a core principle, ensuring not only quality, but also ethical production accreditation,” said Kerryn.

Aaron added: ‘We were fortunate enough to have been worn by some of our favorites including Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Emrata, Lucy Hale, Margot Robbie, Victoria Justice, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid, Amelia Grey, Lizzo and Alessandra Ambrosio . ‘

During Covid lockdown in 2020, the couple decided to open their first storefront in North Bondi to give customers the full experience of touching and feeling the products.

“We are now looking at new locations in other states for the new stores. The brick and mortar store is not dead and it really gives us more confidence with our global online customers,” says Aaron.

Despite their successes, Kerryn admits that every year in business has not come without its lessons (Bella Hadid pictured)

For those looking to make their own jewelry, the Arms of Eve website is an industry first, allowing customers to see exactly what their product will look like when it’s finished.

Despite their successes, Kerryn admits that every year in business has not come without his lessons.

“The greatest learning experience came from starting our knitwear business as a traditional wholesale brand, as product knowledge is paramount and educating our customers is a primary focus,” she said.

“We are committed to building our brand through our social channels and working to continuously improve our business and products. We believe in “Kaizen”, which is a Japanese term for small incremental changes for innovation and improvements. We listen carefully to our employees and our customers.’

The brand is currently in stock in Urban Outfitters, Revolve and Anthropologie in the US and more are expected to be added this year.