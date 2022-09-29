Bella Hadid looks incredible in black cut out top and leather trousers during Paris Fashion Week

She recently graced the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week.

And Bella Hadid made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived Thursday for a montage for the Balenciaga show for Paris Fashion Week.

The model, 25, showed off her incredible figure as she donned a black sleeveless top with a cut-out center.

The garment also featured a ruffled detail, while Bella paired it with matching leather pants.

Styling her brunette locks in an updo, the supermodel added to her look with a black headband.

In addition to her height with black boots, Bella completed her look for the day with sunglasses.

The outing comes after the star posed for a series of snappy snaps taken by their Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci.

Bella dared to go topless for the raunchy snapshots and fully showcased her phenomenal figure.

Bella flashed a lot of underbust as she posed in an open black Burberry coat, using the belt to protect her modesty.

She paired the garment with a black pleated midi skirt layered over long trousers.

Bella gave the camera a cheeky wink as she posed in the doorway of a London house.

The Vogue cover girl then went in for some more snaps, this time donning a cropped white shirt that she wore unbuttoned to show off her toned abs.

She added to the look with a boxy jacket and trousers in the iconic checkered print of the British brand and wore black gloves.

The brunette beauty completed the look by smoothing her locks back into a tight bun and decorating them with golden hues.

Earlier this month, Burberry announced they would be moving their runway show as a sign of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

The British heritage brand originally planned to showcase their SS23 line on September 17, but finally did the presentation on September 26.

Bella looked incredible on the show as she walked the runway in a baby blue romper with a glamorous train fanning out behind her.

The glamorous jetsetter then made his way to France in time for Paris Fashion Week.

Bella is joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman on her Fashion Week tour.

She started dating Marc in 2020 after ending her on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd.

Earlier this year, the six-foot beauty spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend and praised Marc’s hard work ethic, adding that their romance had made them very close.

“I’m really proud of Marc who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.