Bella Hadid leaves little to the imagination in low-cut silk shirt during Milan Fashion Week show

Entertainment
By Merry
Bella Hadid left little to the imagination with her outfit, backstage at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday.

The 25-year-old supermodel showed off quite a bit of her bust in a low-cut black silk shirt with a neckline that ended at her belly button.

She wore tight black pants and a black belt, studded with silver metal that wrapped around her slim waist.

Her dark locks were parted in the middle and touched the top of her chest.

Her black eyeliner had spread to the sides and ran to her temples. She painted her nails black and her full lips were colored bright pink

She took some mirror selfies which she then posted on Instagram.

Although she wore a toned-down ensemble offstage, her runway outfit was much more colorful

Bella wore a beautiful purple dress as she walked the catwalk of the show.

The piece was a sexy take on a wedding dress, with a slit down her right leg and complete with a matching purple veil.

The rushing train trailed behind her as she strolled down the runway during the show.

She wore matching high heels and added lace underwear and gloves to the outfit.

The Washington DC resident captioned the series of snaps, “[purple heart emoji]VERSACE[purple heart emoji]’ followed by the Instagram accounts of a number of people involved in her outfit, including Donatella Versace herself.

Hadid ran into another superstar before walking down the runway. Gigi’s sister ran into Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn during the suave affair.

Model of the Year 2016 Models.com wore a gray bra under a lighter gray blazer and a matching skirt that ended at her knees. She also wore long black socks.

Christine, 33, wore a sparkly black dress, matching shoes and a silver handbag slung over her right shoulder.

Wavy platinum blonde hair reached to her waist. The duo hugged each other tightly after chatting.

The star seemed to be having a very nice time in Milan. She shared photos with models Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski and her sister Gigi.

Irina stunned in a tight black dress while Emily showed her chest in a small silk shirt. Gigi wore a bright red silky outfit with long sleeves that ended around her wrists.

Precious Lee, Normani, Selena Forrest and a number of other stars were also featured in an Instagram post she shared earlier on Sunday.

