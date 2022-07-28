Bella Hadid is selling NFTs of a virtual version of herself

Supermodel Bella Hadid has joined the metaverse with an NFT [Non-Fungible Tokens] collection called CY-B3LLA – featuring artwork based on 3D scans of her body.

Bella, 25, told Reuters she was intrigued by shared virtual world environments and said she wanted to create “cool versions” of herself after becoming obsessed with video games during the COVID-19 lockdown.

An NFT is a unique computer file encrypted with an artist’s signature, which acts as a digital certificate of ownership and authenticity.

Bella Hadid has entered the metaverse! The supermodel sells NFTs [Non-Fungible Tokens] of a virtual version of herself with artwork based on 3D scans of her body

Futuristic: Bella, 25, said she was intrigued by shared virtual world environments and wanted to create “cool versions” of herself after becoming obsessed with video games

Unlike similar technologies like bitcoin, each NFT is unique in some way and can only be owned by one owner at a time. They can be used for more than just currency.

In colloquial terms, a metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

Bella said on her Instagram account that she created the NFTs to “encourage travel, community, growth, fantasy and human interactions.”

From the runway to the metaverse: Bella said on her Instagram account that she created the NFTs to “encourage travel, community, growth, fantasy and human interactions” (pictured on Mugler’s runway)

Bella said: “It was super fun. They really have my exact facial expressions”.

Inspiration for the CY-B3LLA NFTs came from 10 different countries, with input from local artists.

She said, ‘Seeing what kind of version of me their brains made up was really interesting… There are so many different versions of me you could make and not the ones I could ever come up with.’

Artworks: The collection called CY-B3LLA and inspiration came from 10 different countries, with input from local artists

Trend: In recent years, NFTs have been adopted by people looking to turn art, music, videos and games into digital assets – and have been hailed as the digital answer to collectibles

What are NFTs? What is an NFT? A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a unique digital token encrypted with an artist’s signature that verifies its ownership and authenticity and is permanently attached to the piece. How do they look like? Most NFTs contain some sort of digital artwork, such as photos, videos, GIFs, and music. In theory, anything digital could be converted into an NFT. Where do you buy them? Currently, NFTs are most commonly sold in so-called “drops,” timed online sales by blockchain-powered marketplaces such as Nifty Gateway, Opensea, and Rarible. Why would I want to own one? There are a variety of reasons why someone would want to buy an NFT. For some, the reason may be emotional value, as NFTs are seen as collectibles. For others, they are seen as an investment opportunity similar to cryptocurrencies, as the value could rise. When were NFTs created? Writer and podcaster Andrew Steinwold traced the origins of NFTs to 2012, with the creation of the cryptocurrency Colored Coins. But NFTs didn’t become mainstream until five years later, when the blockchain game CryptoKitties started selling virtual cats in 2017.

In recent years, NFTs have been adopted by people looking to turn art, music, videos and games into digital assets – and have been hailed as the digital answer to collectibles.

Most NFTs use blockchain – the decentralized military first used by bitcoin to track ownership of the cryptocurrency – to record who owns them and to allow them to be traded or modified.

Most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain – Ethereum is a cryptocurrency and one coin is worth 1,285.04 GBP or 1,628.43 USD.

Explanation: Bella – with 60.7 million followers on social media – said on the website: ‘CY-B3LLA is a digital revolution seeking a revival of human connection. It’s a celebration of high fashion, women in web3 and love that knows no bounds’

Bella’s NFT collection includes 11,111 NFTs and they were created in collaboration with the NFT coin platform reBASE.

The locations and associated digital assets will be revealed between now and September, with the first batch featuring images of a robotic Hadid inspired by Japan.

Each NFT also acts as a passport to a global community, unlocking rewards and granting the holder access to real events attended by Bella.

‘Available soon!’ Bella transformed into a cyborg butterfly in a teaser for her upcoming NFT collection CY-B3LLA created by NFT coin platform, reBASE

The pick-up date for these NFTs is not yet known, but interested buyers can register online.

Bella said, “It’s really exciting to see people really want to get involved.

“Every time I release something, it feels like a birthday party, like no one shows up. And so it was really nice to see…people actually…tuning in a little bit and understanding it.”