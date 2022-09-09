Bella Hadid is effortlessly stylish in off-the-shoulder Marie Antoinette top during NYC coffee run

<!–

Bella Hadid was the epitome of style at a Thursday morning coffee session in New York City.

She wore her gear in a unique off-the-shoulder top with a repeated portrait of Marie Antoinette by French painter Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun.

The 25-year-old supermodel styled it with dark denim straight-leg jeans.

Hadid tied around her already slim waist, wearing a dark brown belt with silver and bronze studs.

She sauntered down the city sidewalk in a pair of blue kitten heels with navy leather toes.

The regular runway was fitted with sunglasses and a large leather bag slung over her right shoulder.

Her dark dark brown locks continued to flow freely, falling like a waterfall on her back and shoulders.

Hadid was featured in a series of promotional images for her beverage brand Kin Euphorics, which were shared on her official Instagram account on Tuesday.

In the photos, she was seen in various outfits while enjoying the company’s products.

A note was left in the post’s caption, referring to the model as a “NYFW inspiration.”

The runway regular is the co-founder of Kin Euphorics, which was originally launched by Jen Batchelor.

Hadid talked about collaborating with the brand during an interview with In stylewhere she shared that she started using the company’s products to reduce her alcohol consumption.

“I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I, you know, started canceling nights out that I felt I couldn’t control myself,” she recalls.

The model explained that she had largely abandoned drinking in favor of one of the brand’s products just before going to bed.

“It’s one of those moments when I have my ritual, where I can be with myself a little bit,” she said.

Hadid noted that she felt much better about herself after adopting her new routine.

“Now I really have something holistic and it does something for my body every day,” she said.