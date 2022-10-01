Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Georgia May Jagger for Vivienne Westwood’s Paris Fashion Week show

Advertisement

Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Georgia May Jagger were among the glamorous stars who took to the runway on Saturday for Vivienne Westwood’s lavish runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 25, flashed her abs in a dramatic sequined combo that consisted of a crop top and shorts, while teaming the look with a pair of crocodile leather platform boots.

She completed the ensemble with a long navy blue coat and a pair of sapphire earrings as an accessory.

Irina, 36, turned heads in a striking black-and-white dress, while she ramped up her height in a pair of chunky black boots.

She wore a daring pearl necklace as she pushed back her brunette locks and wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features.

Meanwhile, Georgia put on a leggy show in a brown miniskirt, teamed with a floral blue jacket and the same platform boots as Bella.

The blonde beauty, 30, opted for a soft glam makeup look with a bold red lip and styled her golden locks back in a bun.

A model accidentally fell into some huge platforms while walking down the runway.

Bella returned to the runway after changing into a satin cream coat with large shoulder pads and diamond button details.

The beauty wore a pair of chic white ankle boots as she stood out with her choice of accessories while wearing a pair of boxing gloves.

Irina donned a sassy leather jumpsuit that showed off her slim waist, while wearing a pair of dazzling silver knee-high boots over the pants.

Georgia put on a busty show in a deep red mini dress with a black belt that tied around her waist.

The models shine on the catwalk as they showcase the Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection.

It comes after Bella turned the heat on Friday as she showed off her stuff naked on the runway at Coperni’s Paris Fashion Week before getting a dress sprayed on her body.

The stunning moment was welcomed with a round of applause as the star-studded audience was amazed at the incredible performance.

Bella, 25, first donned skimpy thong panties and white kitten heels before standing still with her lavish full-screen assets as the designers got to work.

The beauty flaunted her figure with her hands delicately held above her head as layers and layers of paint were slowly sprayed creating an entire garment.

The hard work of the four artists resulted in a chic, form-fitting dress with an off-shoulder neckline, the thick layers were cut to create a sassy thigh-high split.

When she was done, Bella let her stuff down the runway, forming a storm in front of the sea of ​​cameras.