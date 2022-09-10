Bella Hadid goes braless in gold mesh top and skirt as she hits the runway for Proenza Schouler

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were stunned as they walked the runway Friday for Proenza Schouler’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Bella, 25, takes to the catwalk braless in a sheer gold mess and matching skirt, revealing black underwear underneath.

Kendall, 26, wore a white fringed crop top and a mesh skirt as he walked the show for the high-fashion label.

Bella took the runway by storm in a sheer gold mesh skirt that revealed black boys’ underwear underneath; the skirt had a fringed accent along the hem.

The brunette beauty wore the bottoms with a matching gold sleeveless mesh top with no bra underneath, revealing her cleavage.

Bella wore black mesh sandals as she rocked matching black-dyed toes, with her dark hair styled back and looking damp.

She wore minimal makeup, but had bleached eyebrows for a dramatic touch.

Kendall wore a low cut white crop top with fringes along the neckline; she wore it with a matching mesh maxi skirt and white underwear underneath.

Her hair was also slicked back with brown eyeshadow on her lids with nude lipstick on her full pout to round out her runway look.

The collection contained plenty of dimension, including fringe, mesh and glitter accents in stark hues.

The minimalist collection emphasizes a woman’s silhouette with the perfectly placed cut details or necklines for feminine yet classic pieces.

Emily Ratajkowski attended the Proenza Schouler wearing a white blazer jacket and matching trousers.

The gorgeous brunette, 31, opted for a white long-sleeved blazer coat with a black button and grazed her ankles.

She wore it with matching pants, pointy nude heels and a large black handbag.

Emily kept her makeup to a minimum with her hair pulled back, with two sections of hair pulled out to frame her face.

seen posing with Karen Elson (L) and Karlie Kloss (R)

Karen Elson, 43, chose a black long-sleeved cropped black dress; she wore her red locks parted in the middle and loose around her.

Karlie Kloss, 30, chose a striped bodysuit with cream pants and a matching cropped jacket.

Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset was also on the runway show; she looked elegant in a long black dress and statement earrings.

Front row: the stars applauded the show after the presentation