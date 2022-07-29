Bella Hadid flaunts her jaw-dropping figure in sexy lingerie for racy new Victoria’s Secret campaign

Bella Hadid was sure to set pulses racing as she slipped her jaw-dropping figure into sexy lingerie for a racy new Victoria’s Secret campaign.

The supermodel, 25, wowed in a stunning emerald underwear set before slipping into a cobalt blue two-piece while posing for the brand’s Fall 2022 Color Your World – The Very Sexy Collection.

Bella oozed confidence as she posed this way and that in the head-turning lingerie for the sizzling new snaps.

Bella’s green number featured sparkling straps, with the underwear perfectly showcasing her her taut midriff and toned pins.

While the blue bra and knickers had a black lace trim, with the catwalk star adding black and silver heels with a bow detail and a selection of silver bangles.

In all images, the beauty’s glossy, chocolate tresses were left to loosely fall about her shoulders while her striking features were highlighted with a light palette of dewy make-up.

Other images in the showstopping campaign saw the model slip into a pink satin bustier and matching knickers, both of which incorporated a pretty lace trim.

She added chunk gold bangles to this look, with Bella seen beaming for the radiant snaps.

Another look saw the sister of Gigi Hadid lay across a floral-print sofa in a racy black set with pink appliqué and semi-sheer knickers.

Other models in the Victoria’s Secret campaign also looked sensational in sizzling lingerie sets, in similar styles worn by Bella.

It comes after the beauty joined the metaverse with an NFT [Non-Fungible Tokens] collection called CY-B3LLA – featuring artworks based on 3D scans of her body.

Bella told Reuters she was intrigued by shared virtual world environments and said that she wanted to make ‘cool versions’ of herself after becoming obsessed with video games during the COVID-19 lockdown.

An NFT is a unique computer file encrypted with an artist’s signature, which acts as a digital certificate of ownership and authenticity.

Unlike similar technologies such as bitcoin, each NFT is in some way unique and can only have one owner at a time. They can be used for more than just currency.

In colloquial use, a metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

Bella said on her Instagram account that she had created the NFTs to ‘encourage travel, community, growth, fantasy and human interactions’.

Bella said: ”It was super fun. They really have my exact facial expressions”.

Inspiration for the CY-B3LLA NFTs came from 10 different countries, with input from local artists.

She said: ‘To see what kind of version of me that their brain concocted was really interesting… There are so many different versions of me that you could make and not ones that I could ever dream up.’

What are NFTs? What is a NFT? A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) is a unique digital token encrypted with an artist’s signature and which verifies its ownership and authenticity and is permanently attached to the piece. What do they look like? Most NFTs include some kind digital artwork, such as photos, videos, GIFs, and music. Theoretically, anything digital could be turned into a NFT. Where do you buy them? At the moment, NFTs are most commonly sold in so-called ‘drops’, timed online sales by blockchain-backed marketplaces like Nifty Gateway, Opensea and Rarible. Why would I want to own one? There’s an array of reasons why someone may want to buy a NFT. For some, the reason may be emotional value, because NFTs are seen as collectors items. For others, they are seen as an investment opportunity similar to cryptocurrencies, because the value could increase. When were NFTs created? Writer and podcaster Andrew Steinwold traced the origins of NFTs back to 2012, with the creation of the Colored Coins cryptocurrency. But NFTs didn’t move into the mainstream until five years later, when the blockchain game CryptoKitties began selling virtual cats in 2017.

In the past few years, NFTs have been adopted by people seeking to turn art, music, videos and games into digital assets – and have been hailed as the digital answer to collectibles.

Most NFTs use blockchain – the decentralised leger first used by bitcoin to track ownership of the cryptocurrency – to record who owns them and allow them to be traded or modified.

Most NFTs are part of the Ethereum blockchain – Ethereum is a cryptocurrency and one coin is worth 1,285.04 GBP or 1,628.43 USD.

Bella’s NFT collection comprises 11,111 NFTs and they were made in collaboration with the NFT minting platform reBASE.

The locations and accompanying digital assets are set to be revealed between now and September, with the first batch featuring images of a robotic-style Hadid inspired by Japan.

Each NFT also works as a passport to a global community, unlocking rewards and enabling the holder access to real events attended by Bella.

The date when these NFTs can be snapped up is yet to be announced, but interested buyers can register online.

Bella said: ‘It’s really exciting to see that people actually, like, want to be involved.

‘Every time I put something out, it feels like a birthday party, like no one’s going to show up. And so it’s been really nice to see … people actually … kind of tuning in and understanding it.’