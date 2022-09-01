Bella Hadid flaunts her fabulously long and lean legs in LEG WARMERS

<!–

Bella Hadid took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her fabulously long and skinny legs in a series of photos.

The 25-year-old supermodel and younger sister of Gigi Hadid, 27, shared six jaw-dropping images in the untitled post.

With an ultra-short dress that barely covered her derrière, the Palestinian and Dutch star gave fans a feast for the eyes.

Rises up: Bella Hadid literally kicked off the image carousel, looking straight into the camera with her legs in the air as she leaned back on her arm

Show it off: Hadid’s legs were the main focus in every shot, as her long-defined limbs took up most of the frame

As a tribute to ’80s aerobics, Hadid paired baby blue and white kitten heel pumps with white knee-high leg warmers.

Radiant and makeup-free, she gave her fans six different points of view of her toned and tanned legs.

Hadid, whose hair was parted to the side in a smooth back, literally kicking off the image carousel, looked straight into the camera with her legs in the air as she leaned back on her arms.

Leggy Lady: The star continued to show off her impressive figure with a variety of sultry poses from different angles

Legs for days: In a mix of selfies and posed images, the beauty went makeup-free and gave her fans six different points of view of her toned and tanned legs

A mix of selfies and posed images, Hadid’s legs were the main focus in each shot, as the long-defined limbs took up most of the frame.

The animal-loving model welcomed a dog in one of the photos.

Bella’s playful photos were taken on a balcony overlooking the ocean just a day after she was spotted at the US Open in New York.

Ocean view: The playful photos were taken on a balcony overlooking the ocean after she was seen in the crown at the US Open in New York on Wednesday

Fur Child: The slender animal-loving model welcomed a dog in one of the photos

Bella was spotted at the tennis event with her sister Gigi and boyfriend Marc Kalman on Wednesday when Serena Williams announced she would be retiring this year.

The supermodel’s sisters seemed to be enjoying the event immensely as they laughed, leaned on each other and held hands as they ate snacks and watched the match.

Like their mother, Real House Wives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, both sisters have had success in the modeling world, and soon Bella will make her acting debut with a recurring role as “weird girlfriend” on the third season of Hulu’s Critical-acclaimed series. Ramy.